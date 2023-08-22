Fife Search off Fife coast for person feared missing in Firth of Forth Kinghorn lifeboat has been launched to take part in the search along with a coastguard helicopter. By Lindsey Hamilton August 22 2023, 1.22pm Share Search off Fife coast for person feared missing in Firth of Forth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4660270/search-person-firth-of-forth/ Copy Link A coastguard helicopter is involved. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A search is under way off the Fife coast for a person feared missing in the Firth of Forth. Kinghorn lifeboat has been launched to take part in the search along with a coastguard helicopter. The search area is close to the Forth bridges. A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call about concern for a person believed to be missing in the Firth of Forth. Helicopter ‘criss-crossing’ in search of Forth “Kinghorn RNLI was launched at 10am and a coastguard helicopter has joined the search. “The search is still ongoing.” An eyewitness said: “I heard and then saw the helicopter over the river from my house at Dalgety Bay. “It went round a couple of times and seemed to be criss-crossing as if it was searching for something or someone.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.