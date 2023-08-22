Search off Fife coast for person feared missing in Firth of Forth

A search is under way off the Fife coast for a person feared missing in the Firth of Forth.

Kinghorn lifeboat has been launched to take part in the search along with a coastguard helicopter.

The search area is close to the Forth bridges.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call about concern for a person believed to be missing in the Firth of Forth.

Helicopter ‘criss-crossing’ in search of Forth

“Kinghorn RNLI was launched at 10am and a coastguard helicopter has joined the search.

“The search is still ongoing.”

An eyewitness said: “I heard and then saw the helicopter over the river from my house at Dalgety Bay.

“It went round a couple of times and seemed to be criss-crossing as if it was searching for something or someone.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.