Pedestrian taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash

A pedestrian has been injured after a collision with a car in Kirkcaldy.

The person was taken to the town’s Victoria Hospital following the incident on Dunnikier Road on Wednesday morning.

The person’s identity and extent of their injuries has not been revealed.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash and re-opened on Wednesday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Wednesday we were called to a report of a crash on Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy involving a car and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”