Fife Pedestrian taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash The crash happened on the town's Dunnikier Road on Wednesday morning. By Lindsey Hamilton August 30 2023, 3.54pm Share Pedestrian taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4683838/kirkcaldy-pedestrian-injured-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The scene of the collision. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A pedestrian has been injured after a collision with a car in Kirkcaldy. The person was taken to the town’s Victoria Hospital following the incident on Dunnikier Road on Wednesday morning. The person’s identity and extent of their injuries has not been revealed. The road was closed for several hours following the crash and re-opened on Wednesday afternoon. Pedestrian taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Wednesday we were called to a report of a crash on Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy involving a car and a pedestrian. Police closed Dunnikier Road. Image: Fife Jammer Locations “Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. “Enquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation