Author Val McDermid’s mind turns to murder as she tours £10m Silverburn Park project in Leven

The best-selling crime writer joked the work to transform the derelict flax mill into a restaurant and backpackers' hostel could well feature in a future novel.

By Claire Warrender
Val McDermid's mind turned to murder as she toured the old Silverburn Park flax mill.
Val McDermid's mind turned to murder as she toured the old Silverburn Park flax mill. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Best-selling author Val McDermid had murder on her mind as she enjoyed a tour of Fife’s next major tourist draw.

Scotland’s queen of crime has thrown her weight behind a £10 million project to transform a derelict flax mill into a restaurant, cafe and back packers’ hostel.

Building work has finally begun at Silverburn Park in Leven, after years of planning and fundraising.

Val McDermid enjoys a tour of Silverburn Park flax mill, courtesy of project chairman Dougie Saunders.
Val McDermid enjoys a tour of Silverburn Park flax mill, courtesy of project chairman Dougie Saunders. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And the Fife-born writer was one of several supporters invited for a tour and a peek at the plans on Wednesday.

But, perhaps with her next novel in mind, she couldn’t resist a quip about potential hiding places for bodies as she surveyed the construction site.

Asked if Silverburn Park could appear in a future McDermid release, she joked: “You never know. My mind always tends to turn to murder.”

Silverburn Park flax mill will become jewel in Fife’s crown

McDermid was invited to view progress by a friend who is involved in the restoration.

As a Fifer, she is excited by its potential and the fact it could become a magnet for visitors.

Val McDermid hears more about the Silverburn Park flax mill project.
Val McDermid hears more about the project. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She said: “The woodland here is superb.

“When I was wee my best friend from East Wemyss and I used to come to Leven a lot.

“This whole area was part of our stomping ground.

“It’s great to see it on the up again and I can’t wait to see it once it’s finished.”

The old B-listed Silverburn Park flax mill is the last of its kind left in Scotland.

It once employed more than 200 people but has lain empty for decades.

But it’s hoped the new visitor attraction will become a jewel in Fife’s crown.

A destination with views over the Forth

The Silverburn Park flax mill project has overcome several setbacks to get to this stage, including the death of it’s driving force Brian Robertson in March.

Construction costs have also risen by £2m since Covid, prompting the need for extra fundraising.

However, Fife Employment Access Trust (Feat) which is overseeing the development, says it will all be worth it.

How the Silverburn Park flax mill will look after the development.
How the Silverburn Park flax mill will look after the development.

The new Levenmouth rail link is due to open next year.

And the visitor centre, with huge windows overlooking the Firth of Forth, will offer travellers a destination.

Facilities will include a 10-room hostel with space for 26 people and a restaurant/cafe.

There will also be craft studios, exhibition spaces and offices.

Project chairman Dougie Saunders said: “It’s taken 10 years to get this far.

“And we’re absolutely delighted construction is now under way.”

