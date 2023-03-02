Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven’s Silverburn Park project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven’s Silverburn Park project

By Claire Warrender
March 2 2023, 5.55am Updated: March 2 2023, 7.38am
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson beside the flax mill at Silverburn Park. Image: Supplied by Silverburn Park.

A multi-million-pound Fife visitor centre and backpackers’ hostel will stand as a lasting legacy to its greatest supporter following his sudden death at the weekend.

Brian Robertson was the driving force behind the ambitious project at Silverburn Park in Leven.

Brian at Silverburn Park in 2021 with colleague Andrea Habeshaw. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Devastated colleagues are preparing to award a tender this month to finally allow construction work to begin at the derelict flax mill site.

And they say it is heartbreaking that 66-year-old Brian will not see the long-awaited scheme finally come to fruition.

Duncan Mitchell, chief executive at Fife Employment Access Trust, which manages Silverburn, said: “We wouldn’t have got this far ahead with the project without Brian.

“His energy and his passion got other people engaged.

“It’s tragic that he won’t be here to see the end result.”

Contribution to Silverburn Park was invaluable

Brian moved to Leven when he retired.

He had enjoyed a 27-year career in the Army, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

And he then spent 10 years as a freelance project manager in IT and business change.

He decided to get involved in Silverburn Park in 2012 after many dog walks in the area.

Brian Robertson was very proud of the new campsite at Silverburn. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

At the time he said: “I thought it was a great shame that the park had become neglected.”

Duncan said Brian’s contribution was invaluable.

“The amount of hours he put in and the high-level strategic work can’t be replaced,” he said.

“Normally you would have to pay a significant salary for that.

“But Brian did it all as a volunteer and he wouldn’t even let us give him a free cup of tea.”

Brian Robertson was passionate about flax mill project

Brian Robertson’s passion for the Silverburn flax mill project was obvious.

When designs were released in 2021 he said it was like seeing a phoenix rising from the ashes.

The building once employed 200 people but has lain empty for years.

An artist’s impression of how the flax mill will eventually look.

However, once work is complete it will include a cafe, craft studios and exhibition space as well as the visitor centre and hostel.

The idea is to attract walkers using the nearby coastal path, as well as locals and people arriving by train once the new rail link opens.

It is due to open at Easter 2026.

Renovation of the B-listed mill is just one part of the wider Silverburn Park project.

It also includes a new award-winning campsite, a group to help military veterans and others with their mental health and years of work to bring the gardens up to standard.

Colleagues inundated with tributes following sudden death

In an interview with The Courier in 2021, Brian said: “Our business plan had the strapline heart, mind and soul.”

However, as tributes pour in for the keen hillwalker, many describe Brian Robertson as the heart and soul of Silverburn.

Duncan said he would be sorely missed.

Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park with Duncan Mitchell, centre, and Bob Young from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park with Duncan Mitchell, centre, and Bob Young from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

“Brian has been the driving force behind developments in the park,” he said.

“Whilst officially he was chair of our organisation, he also got hands-on doing everything from installing CCTV cameras to event stewarding, strategic planning and project management.

“Already we have been inundated with tributes from those who knew him and we are collating them for his family.

“This is such a sad day for Fife Employment Access Trust and everyone connected with the organisation.

“But it also makes our resolve stronger to ensure the flax mill project comes to fruition to honour his commitment to the cause.”

Brian Robertson is survived by his wife and two sons.


