Missing 17-year-old from Alness believed to be in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Missing 17-year-old from Alness believed to be in Kirkcaldy

Tiegan Noble was last seen on Tuesday morning.

By Kieran Webster
Tiegan Noble
Tiegan Noble, who was last seen in Alness, is believed to be in Kirkcaldy. Image: Police Scotland

A missing 17-year-old girl, who has been reported missing from Alness, is believed to be in Kirkcaldy.

Tiegan Noble was last seen in the Kirkside area of Alness at around 8am on Tuesday.

She is described as being around 5ft 6ins in height, of slim build, with blonde hair with highlights, which was tied up in a bun.

Tiegan was believed to be wearing a red tracksuit at the time of her disappearance but may have changed into a grey hoodie, green and black Celtic top, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

Police say the teenager is also believed to have connections to Alloa.

Inspector McDaid said: “It is unusual for Tiegan not to return home, and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact us via 101 quoting reference 3903 of September 5, 2023.”

More from Fife

Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre.
Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre to close for 14 months during £8m upgrade
Police have arrested and charged three youth in connection with the fire at Kitty's in Kirkcaldy
Three boys, 15, charged over former Kirkcaldy nightclub fire
Fire at former nightclub Kitty's in Kirkcaldy. Image: Maggie Millar
Kirkcaldy height appliance not sent to second Kitty's blaze after keys removed
C-listed former flour mill in Lundin Links, Fife.
Secluded Fife home in converted flour mill has own sauna and stunning grand hallway
Michael Bowie will be sentenced later.
Fife Argos worker arrested in shop for having vile abuse images
A mum has complained about the filthy soft play area at Brewers Fayre in Fife, Dunfermline.
Brewers Fayre sorry over dirty soft play equipment at Fife restaurant
Firefighters outside the former Kitty's nightclub in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.
Police and firefighters return as smoke comes out of former Kirkcaldy nightclub
The Nishimura comet will be visible to the naked eye, similar to comet Neowise pictured here in 2020
Dundee expert reveals best way to see green-tailed Nishimura comet
Participants in Cupar Golf Club's 150th anniversary Peri Cup held in Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary of historic 'Peri' Cup
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Signs of improvement at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service - what latest inspection says

Conversation