Missing 17-year-old from Alness believed to be in Kirkcaldy

A missing 17-year-old girl, who has been reported missing from Alness, is believed to be in Kirkcaldy.

Tiegan Noble was last seen in the Kirkside area of Alness at around 8am on Tuesday.

She is described as being around 5ft 6ins in height, of slim build, with blonde hair with highlights, which was tied up in a bun.

Tiegan was believed to be wearing a red tracksuit at the time of her disappearance but may have changed into a grey hoodie, green and black Celtic top, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

Police say the teenager is also believed to have connections to Alloa.

Inspector McDaid said: “It is unusual for Tiegan not to return home, and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact us via 101 quoting reference 3903 of September 5, 2023.”