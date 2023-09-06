Dunfermline boss James McPake praises club for handling of injured Pars stars

Dunfermline manager James McPake has had no luck with injuries at times.

One ended his career prematurely and three to his current squad have disrupted their Viaplay Cup campaign and early Championship fixtures.

A trio of ankle injuries to Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd and Deniz Mehmet at various points robbed the Pars manager of three key players.

Ritchie-Hosler has already shown what the side have been missing in his return at the weekend and their No 1 isn’t far away either.

Todd is further behind though will be stepping up his recovery after taking off his moon boot.

Dunfermline’s medical department massive for players, says James McPake

Where the club have been lucky is that this has been the worst spate of injuries since McPake took charge and that their players seem to recover properly more often than not.

The Dunfermline manager said he is probably more cautious than some: “Maybe that’s from my experience from being injured!” he said.

“The medical department is massive, but the way that the football club handles injuries – even the Craig Wighton one last year, we just couldn’t really get to the bottom of it.

“The knee, it was grumbling away and just one conversation with a certain surgeon in London and the club were more than happy to do it.

DAFC boss says patience is key

“That’s not the case everywhere. So, from a coaching point of view and a player’s point of view, we appreciate the club deals with those situations.

“The medical department is good and they spend a lot of time with the players, getting them back fit.

“I just think you need to be patient. It’s that one: do you give it an extra week or do you risk that flare-up or whatever it may be – a breakdown – just for the sake of one game?

“There have been times in my career I’ve done that, so I’m very reluctant to do that (with the players). But they’re human beings and have the rest of their careers.

“You can’t always get it right. They’ll sometimes come back and get a different injury.”

Most of the credit goes to Dunfermline’s players

Last season, Lewis McCann and Paul Allan both suffered severe injuries and both made a full recovery at the first time of asking.

The preseason schedule also helps, according to McPake, as does the commitment from the player in question.

“There’s always the risk of a different injury when they do come back but, touch wood, it has been good,” added the Dunfermline boss.

“A lot is down to pre-season and then when they are injured they just work as hard as they can and it’s as if they mirror what they (would usually be doing) day to day in training. They just give everything.

“The most credit has to go to whichever player it is who is injured because they are the ones who are bored in the gym or bored at home and about.

“It takes a strong mentality to get back from injury properly.”