Dunfermline boss James McPake praises club for handling of injured Pars stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake praises club for handling of injured Pars stars

There was a bad run of injuries at the start of the season but the club takes care when working players back to fitness.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline manager James McPake has had no luck with injuries at times.

One ended his career prematurely and three to his current squad have disrupted their Viaplay Cup campaign and early Championship fixtures.

A trio of ankle injuries to Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd and Deniz Mehmet at various points robbed the Pars manager of three key players.

Ritchie-Hosler has already shown what the side have been missing in his return at the weekend and their No 1 isn’t far away either.

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: SNS.

Todd is further behind though will be stepping up his recovery after taking off his moon boot.

Dunfermline’s medical department massive for players, says James McPake

Where the club have been lucky is that this has been the worst spate of injuries since McPake took charge and that their players seem to recover properly more often than not.

The Dunfermline manager said he is probably more cautious than some: “Maybe that’s from my experience from being injured!” he said.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/ DAFC.

“The medical department is massive, but the way that the football club handles injuries – even the Craig Wighton one last year, we just couldn’t really get to the bottom of it.

“The knee, it was grumbling away and just one conversation with a certain surgeon in London and the club were more than happy to do it.

DAFC boss says patience is key

“That’s not the case everywhere. So, from a coaching point of view and a player’s point of view, we appreciate the club deals with those situations.

“The medical department is good and they spend a lot of time with the players, getting them back fit.

Dunfermline manager James McPake praised the medical department. Image: SNS.

“I just think you need to be patient. It’s that one: do you give it an extra week or do you risk that flare-up or whatever it may be – a breakdown – just for the sake of one game?

“There have been times in my career I’ve done that, so I’m very reluctant to do that (with the players). But they’re human beings and have the rest of their careers.

“You can’t always get it right. They’ll sometimes come back and get a different injury.”

Most of the credit goes to Dunfermline’s players

Last season, Lewis McCann and Paul Allan both suffered severe injuries and both made a full recovery at the first time of asking.

Paul Allan celebrates with his Dunfermline team-mates.
Paul Allan celebrates with his Dunfermline team-mates. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The preseason schedule also helps, according to McPake, as does the commitment from the player in question.

“There’s always the risk of a different injury when they do come back but, touch wood, it has been good,” added the Dunfermline boss.

“A lot is down to pre-season and then when they are injured they just work as hard as they can and it’s as if they mirror what they (would usually be doing) day to day in training. They just give everything.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake applauds the Pars fans after a game. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“The most credit has to go to whichever player it is who is injured because they are the ones who are bored in the gym or bored at home and about.

“It takes a strong mentality to get back from injury properly.”

More from Football

Could it be Ben Doak in after Elliot Anderson went out?
RAB DOUGLAS: No need to panic if Elliot Anderson changes mind on Scotland but…
Craig Brown is keen to make a big impact at Montrose this year. Image: SNS.
Montrose ace Craig Brown keen to shine like a star every week after earning…
Callum Smith equalised for Raith Rovers versus Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.
Callum Smith's Raith Rovers scoring streak continues years-old trend
Liam Grimshaw takes a Dundee United throw at Tannadice, Dundee.
Liam Grimshaw taking pride in being Dundee United's Mr Versatile: 'It isn't easy'
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
GEORGE CRAN: Why Dundee should be looking up the Premiership table and not down
Scott Stewart, Mark Stowe and Jay Bird are all key players for Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dick Campbell praises makeshift left-back Scott Stewart as Arbroath boss offers Jay Bird and…
St Johnstone have made 11 summer signings.
St Johnstone transfer window assessed: Defensive concerns, midfield depth and quality and attacking reliance…
Leigh Griffiths arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dens Park smoke bomb kick costs Leigh Griffiths £17k
Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko - I want more goals but wins are…
St Johnstone loan signing Diallang Jaiyesimi is a 'dribbler'.
New St Johnstone winger Diallang Jaiyesimi is a 'dribbler' who will give Perth attack…