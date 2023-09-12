Two cars destroyed in fire close to popular Fife beach

A police probe has been launched after two cars were set alight close to a Fife beauty spot on Monday.

Fire crews were scrambled to Pettycur Road in Kinghorn, close to Pettycur Beach, shortly before 10pm.

It followed the alarm being raised by a member of the public.

One Pettycur Road resident said they saw flames engulfing one of the vehicles while the rear of another parked nearby was also alight.

He said: “I heard the commotion and people shouting outside and looked out to see a mass of flames further up the road.

“I went out to look and realised it was two cars that were well alight by that time.”

One was completely on fire while the other had flames coming from the back window.

“The fire was raging and it was impossible to get anywhere near it.

“A fire engine arrived and firefighters got to work immediately to put it out.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alarm at 9.55pm of two vehicles on fire at Pettycur Road in Kinghorn.

One appliance from Burntisland fire station was despatched.”

“On arrival our officers found two vehicles well alight.

“The fire was extinguished and the crew were returned to station at 10.40pm.

“There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.”

Both of the vehicles were destroyed in the incident, one of which has since been removed from the scene.

Police officers returned to the scene, close to Pettycur Beach, on Tuesday as enquiries into the cause of the fire continued.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.