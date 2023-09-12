Two cars destroyed in fire close to popular Fife beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two cars destroyed in fire close to popular Fife beach

Firefighters fought the blaze just yards from Pettycur Beach.

By Neil Henderson
The wreckage of one of the vehicles destroyed in the blaze at Kinghorn.
The wreckage of one of the vehicles destroyed in the blaze at Kinghorn. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

A police probe has been launched after two cars were set alight close to a Fife beauty spot on Monday.

Fire crews were scrambled to Pettycur Road in Kinghorn, close to Pettycur Beach, shortly before 10pm.

It followed the alarm being raised by a member of the public.

Two cars set alight close to Fife beauty spot

One Pettycur Road resident said they saw flames engulfing one of the vehicles while the rear of another parked nearby was also alight.

One of the burnt out cars close to Pettycur Beach in Kinghorn.
One of the burnt-out cars close to Pettycur Beach in Kinghorn. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson.

He said: “I heard the commotion and people shouting outside and looked out to see a mass of flames further up the road.

“I went out to look and realised it was two cars that were well alight by that time.”

One was completely on fire while the other had flames coming from the back window.

“The fire was raging and it was impossible to get anywhere near it.

“A fire engine arrived and firefighters got to work immediately to put it out.”

Police continuing door-to-door enquires following the blaze

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alarm at 9.55pm of two vehicles on fire at Pettycur Road in Kinghorn.

One appliance from Burntisland fire station was despatched.”

“On arrival our officers found two vehicles well alight.

Two cars were destroyed in the blaze on Pettycur Road in Kinghorn on Monday
Two cars were destroyed in the blaze on Pettycur Road in Kinghorn on Monday. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“The fire was extinguished and the crew were returned to station at 10.40pm.

“There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.”

Both of the vehicles were destroyed in the incident, one of which has since been removed from the scene.

Police officers returned to the scene, close to Pettycur Beach, on Tuesday as enquiries into the cause of the fire continued.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

