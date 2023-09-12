Train services resume after reports of person on railway line at Kirkcaldy

Train services have resumed after reports of a person on the railway line at Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Police closed Windmill Road in the Fife town due to the incident at the line overhead.

ScotRail were diverting trains at Cowdenbeath where possible, whilst services at Kirkcaldy were stopped entirely.

Network Rail Scotland confirmed they were assisting emergency services at the scene, before the line reopened shortly after 7pm.

A spokesperson said: “Pleased to confirm that everyone is safely off the tracks and that trains are now able to run through Kirkcaldy.”

Police Scotland advised a 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 5.55pm on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, police received a report of concern for a man on a bridge above Windmill Street at its junction with Loughborough Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital for medical assessment.”