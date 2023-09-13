Alyth tractor enthusiast travels 1,500 miles on 1949 Massey Ferguson in memory of mum

A Perthshire fundraiser is celebrating the completion of a bone-rattling journey from John O’ Groats to Land’s End on his beloved 1949 Massey Ferguson tractor.

Pete Burdass, from Alyth, set out on the trip in memory of his mother Barbara, who died from Motor Neurone Disease.

The 52-year-old dad and his 74-year-old Massey Ferguson TED20 completed 1,500 miles, travelling at around 13mph.

They were aided by Team Fergie – a group of pals, including Duncan Duthie, 52, from Blairgowrie, who also lost his dad Duncan to the disease.

The pair – and their collecting bucket – were at the Farming Yesteryear event at Scone Palace at the weekend.

The Little Grey Fergie Challenge has so far raised £36,520 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Pete said it had been an emotional journey.

“We must have had over 1,000 tractors joining us at different stages along the way,” he said.

“It’s something that has never been done before so lots of people wanted to be a part of it.”

Pete made various pitstops along the way, including at the farm of Countryfile presenter Adam Henson.

He said individuals, schools and businesses turned out to cheer him on and donate to the cause.

The journey took 12 days in total, travelling mainly on A roads, with the odd stretch of dual carriageway thrown in.

“I’m really proud,” he added.

“I think my mum would have been too.

“We had four people with Motor Neurone Disease spend time with us on the journey and they reminded me why I was doing this.

“We made memories that I’ll treasure forever and ever.”

Massey Ferguson built to last

Pete, who grew up in Yorkshire, drove a similar old grey Fergie on the farm when he was a boy.

He lost his mum to Motor Neurone Disease in 2007, on her 60th birthday, and had been planning the journey for about two years.

He went back to the area where his mum came from.

And he also made a special pilgrimage to the site of the old Massey Ferguson factory at Coventry, where the tractor rolled off the production line in 1949.

“I went back to my roots, so it felt right that we should do the same for the Fergie,” he said.

“The tractor only needed one repair on the whole journey when one of its original steel pipes broke, and my friends were on it like a Formula One pit team.

“They knew what they were doing when they were building it.”

Pete, who has swapped farming for photography, said he was particularly grateful to his wife Ashley and the rest of his family for their support.

“My children bought me a cushion for the tractor seat for my birthday, so I was glad of that along the way,” he laughed.

“I thought I’d be sorer. But honestly, when we got to the end I could have turned around and done it all again.”

The Little Grey Fergie Challenge fundraising page is still open at JustGiving.