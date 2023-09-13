Alyth tractor enthusiast travels 1,500 miles on 1949 Massey Ferguson in memory of mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Alyth tractor enthusiast travels 1,500 miles on 1949 Massey Ferguson in memory of mum

Pete Burdass went from John O'Groats to Land's End in a tractor 22 years his senior to honour his mum who died from Motor Neurone Disease.

By Morag Lindsay
Pete Burdass with Countryfile presenter Adam Henson standing next to his vintage Massey Ferguson tractor.
Pete Burdass visited Countryfile presenter Adam Henson on his farm during his mammoth Massey Ferguson trek. Image: Pete Burdass.

A Perthshire fundraiser is celebrating the completion of a bone-rattling journey from John O’ Groats to Land’s End on his beloved 1949 Massey Ferguson tractor.

Pete Burdass, from Alyth, set out on the trip in memory of his mother Barbara, who died from Motor Neurone Disease.

The 52-year-old dad and his 74-year-old Massey Ferguson TED20 completed 1,500 miles, travelling at around 13mph.

They were aided by Team Fergie – a group of pals, including Duncan Duthie, 52, from Blairgowrie, who also lost his dad Duncan to the disease.

Pete Burdass driving his 1949 Massey Ferguson.
Pete at the wheel of his 1949 Massey Ferguson. Image: Pete Burdass.

The pair – and their collecting bucket – were at the Farming Yesteryear event at Scone Palace at the weekend.

The Little Grey Fergie Challenge has so far raised £36,520 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Pete said it had been an emotional journey.

“We must have had over 1,000 tractors joining us at different stages along the way,” he said.

“It’s something that has never been done before so lots of people wanted to be a part of it.”

Pete Burdass and Massey Ferguson tractor at Land's End.
Pete and Team Fergie arrive at their destination, Land’s End. Image: Pete Burdass.

Pete made various pitstops along the way, including at the farm of Countryfile presenter Adam Henson.

He said individuals, schools and businesses turned out to cheer him on and donate to the cause.

The journey took 12 days in total, travelling mainly on A roads, with the odd stretch of dual carriageway thrown in.

“I’m really proud,” he added.

“I think my mum would have been too.

A family snap shot of Pete's mum Barbara Burdass and dad David.
Pete’s mum Barbara Burdass and dad David. Image: Pete Burdass.

“We had four people with Motor Neurone Disease spend time with us on the journey and they reminded me why I was doing this.

“We made memories that I’ll treasure forever and ever.”

Massey Ferguson built to last

Pete, who grew up in Yorkshire, drove a similar old grey Fergie on the farm when he was a boy.

He lost his mum to Motor Neurone Disease in 2007, on her 60th birthday, and had been planning the journey for about two years.

Pete Burdass at wheel of tractor.
Pete completed the Massey Ferguson challenge in memory of his mum. Image: Pete Burdass.

He went back to the area where his mum came from.

And he also made a special pilgrimage to the site of the old Massey Ferguson factory at Coventry, where the tractor rolled off the production line in 1949.

“I went back to my roots, so it felt right that we should do the same for the Fergie,” he said.

“The tractor only needed one repair on the whole journey when one of its original steel pipes broke, and my friends were on it like a Formula One pit team.

“They knew what they were doing when they were building it.”

Plaque marking site of the Massey Ferguson factory at Coventry.
A plaque on the site of the Massey Ferguson factory at Coventry. Image: Pete Burdass.

Pete, who has swapped farming for photography, said he was particularly grateful to his wife Ashley and the rest of his family for their support.

“My children bought me a cushion for the tractor seat for my birthday, so I was glad of that along the way,” he laughed.

“I thought I’d be sorer. But honestly, when we got to the end I could have turned around and done it all again.”

The Little Grey Fergie Challenge fundraising page is still open at JustGiving.

More from Perth & Kinross

A chef standing in the kitchen at Taste Perthshire
Skills shortage forces Taste Perthshire to bring in South African chefs
Jess SMith standing in front of Ben Chonzie.
Perthshire author Jess Smith BEM inspires first Scottish Traveller dictionary
King Charles III, who is visiting Kinross on Friday
King Charles III in Kinross: All you need to know
Outside The Nether Inn pub in Dundee.
List of bars in Tayside and Fife who may introduce peak-time pricing
Post Thumbnail
Knifeman caught at Perthshire holiday resort after vicious metal pole assault
Police divers in the Rover Tay in Perth
Police divers return to River Tay in Perth after overnight search for person
Edinburgh Road, Perth
Hunt for three males in an Audi after robbery in Perth
House of Bruar MD Patrick Birbeck outside the building.
House of Bruar expansion approved, despite residents' rat concerns
Campaigners have secured a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
Eljamel inquiry: How long will it take and what will it cost?
3
Murray Tweddle, Andrea Steele and Aimee Tweddle-Steele at Balgowan Bakes, Lochty Industrial Estate, Almondbank,
Perthshire woman launches takeaway bakery unit in Almondbank

Conversation