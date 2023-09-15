Kirkcaldy butcher shop may have to close due to ‘exorbitant’ energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy butcher shop may have to close due to ‘exorbitant’ energy costs

The 50-year-old business says it cannot survive on its current fixed-rate tariff.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Sean Graham and Craig Hepburn outside Pearson Hepburn Butcher and Poulterer in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy.
Sean Graham and Craig Hepburn outside their butcher shop in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Torrance MSP.

An award-winning butcher shop in Kirkcaldy has revealed it may be forced to close due to high energy costs.

Pearson Hepburn Butcher and Poulterer, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last weekend, is paying an eyewatering 83p per unit for electricity.

Owners Craig Hepburn and Sean Graham say they can get a commercial electricity deal for under 30p per unit.

But current provider Smartest Energy refuses to allow the Valley Gardens shop to go on a cheaper rate.

It means they will be forced to pay an estimated £60,000 in electricity costs before the fixed-rate tariff expires in 2025.

Kirkcaldy butcher Pearson Hepburn's electricity bill for August 2023. Image: Supplied.
Pearson Hepburn’s electricity bill for August is more than £2,200. Image: Supplied.

“We won’t make it to 2025 if the cost of our energy stays the same,” Craig said.

“Smartest Energy is taking the biggest salary out of the shop, and they don’t realise that in six months’ there will be no contract as we’ll be closed.”

Kirkcaldy butcher faces closure

Craig, who followed in his dad’s footsteps by joining the family business in 1986, said: “We used to pay no more than £600, but now we are paying up to £2,500 for our electricity every month.

‌“When it was time to renew our contract, Scottish Craft Butchers, the trade organisation that represents the independent retail meat trade in Scotland, advised us to stick with our current energy provider which was supposed to be the best commercial option at the time.

“Obviously in hindsight we were given bad advice as were now getting a raw deal with Smartest Energy refusing to help us in any way.”

The Courier contacted Scottish Craft Butchers for a response.

‘Game over’ unless energy costs reduce

Co-owner Sean joined the partnership in 2022 and won the prestigious singles award at Butcher Wars earlier this year.

Sean Graham, co-owner of Pearson Hepburn & Co. in Kirkcaldy.
Sean Graham celebrating his Butcher Wars win. Image: Scottish Craft Butchers.

He said: “We’re tied into the contract until 2025, but we were told by Smartest Energy that if energy prices were to come down our tariff would decrease.

“Now that prices have went down, we asked if they could review our tariff and, lo and behold, there is nothing Smartest Energy can do to bring the cost down.

“Obviously we weren’t happy with this and enquired about cancelling our contract with the company and they told us that there would be a £17,000 cancelation fee.‌

“If they listened to reason and lowered their tariff, we would be able to remain open and continue to pay them for the remainder of the contract.”

Sean added that the shop has been told it is not eligible for the UK Government’s energy bill relief scheme (EBRS).

Craig added: “Unless we get some help with these energy costs, I’m afraid that the business that my family has built for over 50 years will have to close.”

MSP to contact Ofgem

The pair have been backed by Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, who says he has been frustrated in his attempts to contact Smartest Energy.

Kirkcaldy MSP, David Torrance. Image: David Torrance.
David Torrance.

A spokesperson said they received an auto reply when a case worker from the SNP’s office first contacted the company on August 4.

They say they then chased up Smartest Energy on two further occasions – August 12 and September 5 – but received no reply.

Mr Torrance said: “I have reached out to Smartest Energy multiple times to talk to them about Pearson Hepburn’s exorbitant energy costs.

“The company has blatantly ignored my requests, but I will not give up fighting for this long-standing business in Kirkcaldy.‌

“I will be contacting Ofgem regarding the practice of Smartest Energy, as the energy regulator has recently backed calls by the Federation of Small Businesses to allow small firms to ‘blend and extend’ fixed energy contracts they secured during the market peak last year.

“We need to give a lifeline to save our small independent businesses from closure due to greedy profiteering by these unscrupulous energy companies.”

The Courier contacted Smartest Energy for a response.

