Top 5 safe snorkelling spots in South Fife revealed

Five of the best safe snorkelling spots in Fife have been revealed.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has just launched the region’s first snorkel trail.

And it has highlighted a handful of fantastic places ideal for an underwater adventure.

All are located between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn.

The new South Fife Snorkel Trail is one of several similar trails across Scotland.

And it’s designed to give snorkellers the confidence to investigate the region’s shorelines.

It also encourages people to get involved in the Restoration Forth project, which is working to re-establish the firth’s native oyster reefs and seagrass meadows.

Where are the top South Fife snorkelling spots?

The five top South Fife snorkelling spots have been identified as:

Kinghorn Bay – a short walk from the train station

– a short walk from the train station Hoch-ma-toch – a small, pebbled bay a half mile walk along the coastal path from Kinghorn

– a small, pebbled bay a half mile walk along the coastal path from Kinghorn Seafield Tower – a 10 minute walk from the Seafield Beach car park towards Kinghorn

– a 10 minute walk from the Seafield Beach car park towards Kinghorn Longcraig – two miles from Kirkcaldy town centre, accessed from Seafield Beach

– two miles from Kirkcaldy town centre, accessed from Seafield Beach Ravenscraig – a sheltered beach on the eastern side of Kirkcaldy

All are included on a downloadable guide, complete with map references, on the Scottish Wildlife Trust website.

What species will snorkellers see in Fife?

The Scottish Wildlife Trust says there are no guarantees as to what you might see at the Fife snorkelling spots.

However, the Forth is home to a thriving marine environment and they have listed a variety of species to keep an eye out for.

These include sand eels, scorpion fish, four different types of crab and a variety of molluscs.

There’s also the possibility of seeing starfish, bladder wrack, sun star and sea lettuce.

And don’t forget the grey seals, minke whales and harbour porpoise that often populate the area.

10 snorkel trails across Scotland

The wildlife trust is working with the Ecology Centre, a partner in the Restoration Forth project.

It urges people to report any sightings of seagrass, flowering plants that live in sheltered areas along the coast.

Elouise Cartner, of the Scottish Wildlife Trust said: “We want more people to care for our marine environment after having a fully immersive underwater adventure.

“Snorkelling is a memorable way to see fascinating, colourful and unique creatures.”

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has 10 snorkel trails with over 60 sites listed on their website.