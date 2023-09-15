Top 5 safe snorkelling spots in South Fife revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Top 5 safe snorkelling spots in South Fife revealed

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has launched Fife's first snorkelling trail, with five picturesque locations to explore.

By Claire Warrender
A snorkeller enjoying the water off Ravenscraig beach, Kirkcaldy, part of the South Fife Snorkel Trail.
A snorkeller enjoying the water off Ravenscraig beach, Kirkcaldy, part of the South Fife Snorkel Trail. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust.

Five of the best safe snorkelling spots in Fife have been revealed.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has just launched the region’s first snorkel trail.

And it has highlighted a handful of fantastic places ideal for an underwater adventure.

All are located between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn.

The new South Fife Snorkel Trail is one of several similar trails across Scotland.

And it’s designed to give snorkellers the confidence to investigate the region’s shorelines.

It also encourages people to get involved in the Restoration Forth project, which is working to re-establish the firth’s native oyster reefs and seagrass meadows.

Where are the top South Fife snorkelling spots?

The five top South Fife snorkelling spots have been identified as:

  • Kinghorn Bay – a short walk from the train station
  • Hoch-ma-toch – a small, pebbled bay a half mile walk along the coastal path from Kinghorn
  • Seafield Tower – a 10 minute walk from the Seafield Beach car park towards Kinghorn
  • Longcraig – two miles from Kirkcaldy town centre, accessed from Seafield Beach
  • Ravenscraig – a sheltered beach on the eastern side of Kirkcaldy
Kinghorn beach is an ideal Fife snorkelling spot.
Kinghorn Beach is listed as one of the top five South Fife snorkelling spots.

All are included on a downloadable guide, complete with map references, on the Scottish Wildlife Trust website.

What species will snorkellers see in Fife?

The Scottish Wildlife Trust says there are no guarantees as to what you might see at the Fife snorkelling spots.

However, the Forth is home to a thriving marine environment and they have listed a variety of species to keep an eye out for.

These include sand eels, scorpion fish, four different types of crab and a variety of molluscs.

Grey seals are often spotted between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn.
Grey seals are often spotted between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn.

There’s also the possibility of seeing starfish, bladder wrack, sun star and sea lettuce.

And don’t forget the grey seals, minke whales and harbour porpoise that often populate the area.

10 snorkel trails across Scotland

The wildlife trust is working with the Ecology Centre, a partner in the Restoration Forth project.

It urges people to report any sightings of seagrass, flowering plants that live in sheltered areas along the coast.

Elouise Cartner, of the Scottish Wildlife Trust said: “We want more people to care for our marine environment after having a fully immersive underwater adventure.

“Snorkelling is a memorable way to see fascinating, colourful and unique creatures.”

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has 10 snorkel trails with over 60 sites listed on their website.

