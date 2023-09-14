Person airlifted to hospital after falling from rocks in St Monans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Person airlifted to hospital after falling from rocks in St Monans

They were taken to Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

By Andrew Robson
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 as rescue operation on Fife coast near St Monans
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199. Image: Kathy Flannery

A person has been airlifted to hospital after falling from rocks in St Monans.

Emergency services descended on the East Neuk village when the alarm was raised at 3:30pm on Thursday.

Coastguard teams from St. Andrews, Leven and South Queensferry and a rescue helicopter were all sent.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Anstruther RNLI were also in attendance.

The person was recovered to a lifeboat and before being taken to hospital via rescue helicopter at 5pm.

An eyewitness in the area said: “There was a huge emergency response at the sense, there must have been at least ten vehicles there.

“There was lots of activity down on the beach.

“A helicopter was also hovering above the coastline for around an hour then a stretcher was winched up.”

Person taken to Royal Edinburgh Hospital via helicopter after St Monans rescue operation

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received a report of a person in the water off St Monans just before 15:30 this afternoon.

“The person was recovered to the lifeboat, passed into the care of the helicopter crew and taken to hospital.”

A lifeboat was launched from Anstruther at 4:18pm in response to the incident.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Alongside the Coastguard rescue teams a lifeboat was deployed from Anstruther after a person fell from rocks in St Monans.

“The person was recovered and taken to Royal Edinburgh Hospital.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

