Person airlifted to hospital after falling from rocks in St Monans

A person has been airlifted to hospital after falling from rocks in St Monans.

Emergency services descended on the East Neuk village when the alarm was raised at 3:30pm on Thursday.

Coastguard teams from St. Andrews, Leven and South Queensferry and a rescue helicopter were all sent.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Anstruther RNLI were also in attendance.

The person was recovered to a lifeboat and before being taken to hospital via rescue helicopter at 5pm.

An eyewitness in the area said: “There was a huge emergency response at the sense, there must have been at least ten vehicles there.

“There was lots of activity down on the beach.

“A helicopter was also hovering above the coastline for around an hour then a stretcher was winched up.”

Person taken to Royal Edinburgh Hospital via helicopter after St Monans rescue operation

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received a report of a person in the water off St Monans just before 15:30 this afternoon.

“The person was recovered to the lifeboat, passed into the care of the helicopter crew and taken to hospital.”

A lifeboat was launched from Anstruther at 4:18pm in response to the incident.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Alongside the Coastguard rescue teams a lifeboat was deployed from Anstruther after a person fell from rocks in St Monans.

“The person was recovered and taken to Royal Edinburgh Hospital.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.