Man, 26, arrested after car found ‘abandoned’ following Fife crash

The crash happened on the B922 north of Kirkcaldy.

By Kieran Webster
The crash on the B922 north of Kirkcaldy
The crash on the B922 north of Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services/Facebook

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a car was found abandoned following a crash in Fife.

Police attended the crash on the B922 north of Kirkcaldy at around 12.20pm on Wednesday.

It is unknown if there are any injuries and an investigation is taking place to establish the full circumstances.

A picture posted on social media showed the car sitting across the road next to a damaged bollard.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the B922 near Thornton shortly after 12.20pm on Wednesday.

“The vehicle was found having been abandoned.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

