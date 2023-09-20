Dundee United Dundee United’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash at Peterhead moved for live BBC TV coverage The fixture will take place with a 5.30pm kick-off. By Alan Temple September 20 2023, 3.02pm Share Dundee United’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash at Peterhead moved for live BBC TV coverage Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4743301/dundee-united-peterhead-live-bbc-tv-coverage/ Copy Link 0 comment Peterhead and United have already crossed swords this term. Image: SNS Dundee United’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash against Peterhead has been selected for live TV coverage. The fourth-round tie will be broadcast on BBC Alba, with kick-off shifted to 5.30pm on Saturday, October 14. The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS. The Tangerines are seeking to win the competition for the first time since 2016/17 and saw off Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic 3-0 in the previous round. It will be the second time the sides have faced off this season, with United running out 3-0 winners over the Blue Toon in a Viaplay Cup showdown at Tannadice.
