St Johnstone launch 3rd kit with charity close to Geoff Brown’s heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone launch 3rd kit with charity close to Geoff Brown’s heart

The colours will be black, teal and magenta.

By Eric Nicolson
Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
Geoff Brown and Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone will introduce a charity third kit later this year.

The Perth club have entered into a partnership close to honorary president, Geoff Brown’s heart.

Kinfauns Stables R.D.A, who help teach people with varying disabilities how to ride horses, will get all the profits from the new black, teal and magenta strip which is now already available to pre-order and will be delivered towards the end of November.

“This is a very special partnership for me to be involved in,” said Brown.

“To have this partnership between my club and Kinfauns Stables R.D.A, both of which mean so much to me, is an occasion I won’t forget.

“I have always kept the two separate but this was a special occasion that would help raise money and better the lives of disabled people in the Perthshire area.

“The more money we raise, the more people we can help.

“Kinfauns Stables R.D.A helps provide incredible experiences for people with varying disabilities through the use of horse riding. 

“I am extremely proud of this partnership and I hope everyone likes the new kit.”

CEO proud

St Johnstone CEO, Stan Harris, added: “I am very proud that we have been able to launch a charity third kit this season with all profits going toward Kinfauns Stables R.D.A.

“Kinfauns Stables R.D.A is a charity set-up by our honorary president Geoff Brown OBE and one that he holds extremely close to his heart.

“Having worked closely with Geoff on the design and partnership, he was delighted with the final product and is proud to have his charity at the forefront of this endeavour.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Danny Grainger and Callum Hendry scored crucial goals to get St Johnstone up and running.
Winless St Johnstone are always Premiership slow starters - fact or fiction?
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wasn't surprised by £1.5m loss and had to 'shop…
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak.
Fran Franczak: St Johnstone starlet is going nowhere, says Steven MacLean, and is set…
Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday.
PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and…
Nicky Clark, Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright could all feature in the St Johnstone squad against Hibs.
St Johnstone could have THREE extra players for Hibs game, as Sven Sprangler returns…
Dare Olufunwa in action for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Young and 'hungry' St Johnstone have appetite for points, says Dare Olufunwa
Steven MacLean and Michael Beale have an in-match chat.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Michael Beale reveals Rangers tactic that Saints will…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is seeing steady improvement.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits he was worried a few weeks ago but…
Danilo scores for Rangers.
St Johnstone lose 2-0 to Rangers after failing to take advantage of good second…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
Chris Kane: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has put his trust in me and…

Conversation