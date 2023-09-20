St Johnstone launch 3rd kit with charity close to Geoff Brown’s heart

St Johnstone will introduce a charity third kit later this year.

The Perth club have entered into a partnership close to honorary president, Geoff Brown’s heart.

Kinfauns Stables R.D.A, who help teach people with varying disabilities how to ride horses, will get all the profits from the new black, teal and magenta strip which is now already available to pre-order and will be delivered towards the end of November.

“This is a very special partnership for me to be involved in,” said Brown.

“To have this partnership between my club and Kinfauns Stables R.D.A, both of which mean so much to me, is an occasion I won’t forget.

We are delighted to announce our charity 3rd kit! 🖤 The kit is available for pre-order now and will be delivered at the end of November. All profits will go toward Kinfauns Stables R.D.A who help teach people with varying disabilities how to ride horses.@SJFCDirect #SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 20, 2023

“I have always kept the two separate but this was a special occasion that would help raise money and better the lives of disabled people in the Perthshire area.

“The more money we raise, the more people we can help.

“Kinfauns Stables R.D.A helps provide incredible experiences for people with varying disabilities through the use of horse riding.

“I am extremely proud of this partnership and I hope everyone likes the new kit.”

CEO proud

St Johnstone CEO, Stan Harris, added: “I am very proud that we have been able to launch a charity third kit this season with all profits going toward Kinfauns Stables R.D.A.

“Kinfauns Stables R.D.A is a charity set-up by our honorary president Geoff Brown OBE and one that he holds extremely close to his heart.

“Having worked closely with Geoff on the design and partnership, he was delighted with the final product and is proud to have his charity at the forefront of this endeavour.”