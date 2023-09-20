Fire-hit Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy reduced to rubble following demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire-hit Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy reduced to rubble following demolition

New pictures show the remains of the former night spot which was devastated in a huge blaze earlier this month.

By Claire Warrender
The former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy has been demolished.
The former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy has been demolished. Image: DC Thomson.

The fire-hit Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy is nothing but a pile of rubble following its demolition.

However, surrounding town centre roads remain closed as work continues to reconnect the gas supply.

While neighbouring residents were able to return home on Saturday, Hunter Street is likely to remain shut to traffic for several more weeks.

A view of Hunter Street from the Town Square following the Kitty’s demolition. Image: DC Thomson.

Wemyssfield, which connects Bennochy Road to the bus station, could open sooner, however.

Demolition crews moved in last Thursday, almost a fortnight after the devastating September 3 blaze.

Kitty's in Kirkcaldy is nothing but a pile of rubble.
Kitty’s in Kirkcaldy is nothing but a pile of rubble following its demolition. Image: DC Thomson.

It was the third fire at the B-listed former nightspot this year.

And three 15-year-old boys have since been charged in connection with the incident.

Public safety is priority

Kitty’s demolition has dramatically changed the landscape of Kirkcaldy town centre.

It comes just months after the Postings shopping centre and the former Tesco supermarket were torn down.

The Postings has also been demolished. Image: DC Thomson,

Nigel Kerr, Fife Council’s head of protective services, said roads would reopen as soon as possible.

He added: “To see such a beautiful historic building reduced to rubble brings home the devastating impact that anti-social behaviour has on the whole community.

“It just wasn’t viable, or safe, to save the building and our priority has to be public safety and the needs of the local residents and businesses.”

History of Kitty’s Kirkcaldy building up to demolition

The Kitty’s building had been an integral part of Kirkcaldy life for more than 100 years.

Built in 1900, it operated as the town’s main post office for almost a century.

Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy before the fire.
Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy before the fire and demolition.

However, it closed in the 90s and was converted into a hotel and pub.

And it later operated as Kitty’s, one of Fife’s most popular venues until its closure in 2019.

Plans were submitted to convert it into 19 flats but were later withdrawn.

