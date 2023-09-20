Fire-hit Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy reduced to rubble following demolition

The fire-hit Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy is nothing but a pile of rubble following its demolition.

However, surrounding town centre roads remain closed as work continues to reconnect the gas supply.

While neighbouring residents were able to return home on Saturday, Hunter Street is likely to remain shut to traffic for several more weeks.

Wemyssfield, which connects Bennochy Road to the bus station, could open sooner, however.

Demolition crews moved in last Thursday, almost a fortnight after the devastating September 3 blaze.

It was the third fire at the B-listed former nightspot this year.

And three 15-year-old boys have since been charged in connection with the incident.

Public safety is priority

Kitty’s demolition has dramatically changed the landscape of Kirkcaldy town centre.

It comes just months after the Postings shopping centre and the former Tesco supermarket were torn down.

Nigel Kerr, Fife Council’s head of protective services, said roads would reopen as soon as possible.

He added: “To see such a beautiful historic building reduced to rubble brings home the devastating impact that anti-social behaviour has on the whole community.

“It just wasn’t viable, or safe, to save the building and our priority has to be public safety and the needs of the local residents and businesses.”

History of Kitty’s Kirkcaldy building up to demolition

The Kitty’s building had been an integral part of Kirkcaldy life for more than 100 years.

Built in 1900, it operated as the town’s main post office for almost a century.

However, it closed in the 90s and was converted into a hotel and pub.

And it later operated as Kitty’s, one of Fife’s most popular venues until its closure in 2019.

Plans were submitted to convert it into 19 flats but were later withdrawn.