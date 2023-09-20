Dundee firework ban won’t be enforced until next January – at the earliest

A proposed firework ban in Dundee is unlikely to be in place until the end of January at the earliest.

Councillors will be asked to begin a consultation next week – three months after national legislation was approved.

New powers were given to local authorities in June allow them to introduce so-called Firework Control Zones.

Dundee City Council has been criticised for not moving faster to introduce a ban in time for Bonfire Night – and prevent a repeat of the Kirkton riots last Halloween.

Chief executive Greg Colgan said this would have been “very difficult” due to a recommended eight to 12-week consultation followed by a notice period of at least 60 days.

Now, councillors are being asked to start the consultation process, including choosing which areas the ban should be imposed.

The control zones would make it illegal for a member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

Those caught breaking the ban could face a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison.

Public firework displays would be permitted, subject to requirements, but the council no longer run these in Dundee.

A report for Monday’s city governance committee, by Elaine Zwirlein, executive director of neighbourhood services said: “This legislation came into force on 22 June 2023, with the accompanying guidance for local authorities being published on the same date.

“When fireworks are permitted to be sold in October and November, it was not feasible to complete the process in time.

“The earliest date by which an FCZ could have been introduced would be mid to late December 2023, if the process started in early July.”

But in a letter to North-east Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden, the Scottish Government’s community safety minister said this could be shortened.

He said this would have allowed zones to be in place in time for Bonfire Night.