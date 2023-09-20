Dundee firework ban won’t be enforced until next January – at the earliest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee firework ban won’t be enforced until next January – at the earliest

The introduction of control zones would make it illegal for a member of the public to light fireworks, even in their own garden.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
A control zone would make it illegal to set off fireworks in certain areas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A control zone would make it illegal to set off fireworks in certain areas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A proposed firework ban in Dundee is unlikely to be in place until the end of January at the earliest.

Councillors will be asked to begin a consultation next week – three months after national legislation was approved.

New powers were given to local authorities in June allow them to introduce so-called Firework Control Zones.

Dundee City Council has been criticised for not moving faster to introduce a ban in time for Bonfire Night – and prevent a repeat of the Kirkton riots last Halloween.

Fireworks were thrown at police officers in Kirkton last Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Chief executive Greg Colgan said this would have been “very difficult” due to a recommended eight to 12-week consultation followed by a notice period of at least 60 days.

Now, councillors are being asked to start the consultation process, including choosing which areas the ban should be imposed.

The control zones would make it illegal for a member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

Those caught breaking the ban could face a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison.

Public firework displays would be permitted, subject to requirements, but the council no longer run these in Dundee.

Kirkton, Dundee, fireworks night
The scene in Kirkton after a night of chaos in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A report for Monday’s city governance committee, by Elaine Zwirlein, executive director of neighbourhood services said: “This legislation came into force on 22 June 2023, with the accompanying guidance for local authorities being published on the same date.

“When fireworks are permitted to be sold in October and November, it was not feasible to complete the process in time.

“The earliest date by which an FCZ could have been introduced would be mid to late December 2023, if the process started in early July.”

Elaine Zwirlein.

But in a letter to North-east Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden, the Scottish Government’s community safety minister said this could be shortened.

He said this would have allowed zones to be in place in time for Bonfire Night.

More from Dundee

Dundee plumber Andrew Mulligan with daughter, Sydney Mulligan who set up the appeal.
Public dig deep as Dundee plumber loses lifetime collection of tools in van theft
Dundee Sole owner Kris Boyle in the new shop in the Wellgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundonian with 3,000 trainers opens new Wellgate shop
A 20mph zone sign.
Policing fears and 'moronic boy racers': Dundee locals react to 20mph plans
Kal Handy will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
New Dundee dad admits stashing cocaine worth up to nearly £40k at home
Hyesha Royes.
Search for Dundee money lender who battered debtor with cable 'knuckleduster'
Dundee city centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee city centre footfall rises but number of empty shops still above Scottish average
2
All Dundee Schools will close during strikes
All Dundee schools will close during strikes next week
Tyler Young and his dad, Dr Dre. Image: Aura Dundee
Dr Dre's son 'can't wait' for first European DJ set in Dundee - and…
Braeview Academy in Dundee, where the illegal snares were found
Illegal wire snares found at perimeter of Dundee school
Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky, from Dundee
Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory

Conversation