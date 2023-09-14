Fire-hit Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy demolished

The fire-hit former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy has been demolished.

Locals watched as the B-listed building on Hunter Street was reduced to rubble on Thursday.

Fife Council confirmed last week the facade was being torn down after a fire ravaged the building.

Demolition works are expected to continue on Friday to clear the site.

The blaze on Sunday, September 3, was the third fire at the former nightspot this year.

Eight fire crews battled the inferno for more than 15 hours to bring the blaze under control.

Three boys – aged 15 – have since been charged in connection with the incident.

Many locals described the demolition works at the site as “heartbreaking” given its historic connection to the town.

Built in 1900, it operated as a Post Office for many years before it was converted into the Auld Post Hotel and nightclub.

In its heyday the club was regarded as one of Fife’s premier nightspots.

At the peak of its popularity, queues of eager clubbers often stretched back along Weymssfield.

Previously plans were submitted to convert the building into flats when the nightspot closed in 2019.