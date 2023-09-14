Fire-hit Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire-hit Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy demolished

Locals watched as the B-listed building, on Hunter Street, was reduced to rubble on Thursday.

By James Simpson
The former Kitty's nightclub has been reduced to rubble. Image: Steven Brown:/DC Thomson
The fire-hit former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy has been demolished.

Fife Council confirmed last week the facade was being torn down after a fire ravaged the building.

Demolition works are expected to continue on Friday to clear the site.

Fire at former nightclub Kitty’s in Kirkcaldy. Image: Maggie Millar

The blaze on Sunday, September 3, was the third fire at the former nightspot this year.

Eight fire crews battled the inferno for more than 15 hours to bring the blaze under control.

Three boys – aged 15 – have since been charged in connection with the incident.

Many locals described the demolition works at the site as “heartbreaking” given its historic connection to the town.

The B-listed building has now disappeared from the landscape. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson

Built in 1900, it operated as a Post Office for many years before it was converted into the Auld Post Hotel and nightclub.

In its heyday the club was regarded as one of Fife’s premier nightspots.

At the peak of its popularity, queues of eager clubbers often stretched back along Weymssfield.

Previously plans were submitted to convert the building into flats when the nightspot closed in 2019.

