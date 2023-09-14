Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need to feed off any Rangers fan fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need to feed off any Rangers fan fury

Perth boss will hope to take advantage of growing discontent amongst the visiting support.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean and Michael Beale are both managing 'work in progress' teams.
Steven MacLean and Michael Beale are both managing 'work in progress' teams. Images: SNS.

As with St Johnstone, it’s been a summer of change at Rangers.

But that’s where the comparison between the clubs who face each other at McDiarmid Park on Saturday begin and end, according to Perth boss, Steven MacLean.

“It’s a work in progress,” he said.

“There are similarities in that both ourselves and Rangers have a lot of new players but they’ve had a wee bit more money to spend than me!

“Michael Beale is a top coach, a top manager, he’s just got a new group together and he’s bedding in his ideas with them.

“He’s probably chopping and changing and probably not sure of his best team yet either.

“Looking at the weekend, normally you can guess team selection.

“But even with their shape, you’re not quite sure whether he’ll play a diamond or a front three.

“But we’ve got a plan for both so we will see.”

Could lightning strike twice?

MacLean was the Saints assistant manager when Callum Davidson’s side beat Rangers last November.

No two games are the same but the building blocks for potential home success are.

Making sure pressure builds on their opponents is undoubtedly one of them.

“We scored two good goals and scored them at the right times,” MacLean recalled.

“It’s important you start well and frustrate and, when you’re on top and you get opportunities, you take them.

“That then builds pressure.

“And we all know if you build that pressure on teams that come with a big support, they can turn and make it difficult for their own team.

“So that’s what we need to do.

“It’s not easy playing for a big club like Rangers when the fans turn.

“I’d like to think our players would thrive off that.

“As a player you’ve got to embrace that and enjoy making teams feel uncomfortable.

“Sometimes you’ve got to enjoy not having the ball as well. And working hard. Then when you’ve got the ball, be good with it.

“And you hope that they have an off day because, let’s be honest, when you play against the Old Firm teams and they hit the levels they can hit then it is difficult for you.

“But hopefully we can impose ourselves on them and cause them problems off a good shape and being hard to beat.”

He added: “We are looking forward to it, we’ve worked hard.

“We’ve got a game plan, we’re getting fitter and the group is getting better and better.

“You can see the training levels rising, which we want. The younger boys are learning all the time and will keep improving.”

