Fife Delays on Queensferry Crossing after crash involving car and two lorries Two southbound lanes are blocked. By Lindsey Hamilton September 22 2023, 2.48pm Delays on Queensferry Crossing after crash involving car and two lorries Delays Queensferry Crossing. Image: Fife Jammer Location/FJL Services Drivers are facing delays on the Queensferry Crossing after a crash involving a car and two lorries. The incident happened just before 2pm on the southbound carriageway. Both lanes are blocked with traffic said to be passing slowly on the hard shoulder. Traffic Scotland is reporting delays of about 15 minutes. More to follow
