Second outbreak of scabies at Angus care home amid national shortage of treatments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Second outbreak of scabies at Angus care home amid national shortage of treatments

Residents of Finavon Court Care Home in Forfar started showing symptoms of the contagious condition on September 11.

By James Simpson
Finavon Court Care Home, Forfar. Image: Google
Finavon Court Care Home, Forfar. Image: Google

An Angus care home is at the centre of a second outbreak of scabies in three months.

Residents of Finavon Court Care Home on Carseburn Road, Forfar, started showing symptoms of the contagious condition on September 11.

The outbreak has also affected staff and visitors to the care home.

Scabies is caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin, bringing on an intense rash and spots.

Signs of the condition often do not show until four to six week after infestation.

Treatment of the condition has been made more difficult due to a national shortage of permethrin cream, which is used on the rash.

Pensioner contracted scabies while visiting son at Forfar care home

However HC One, which runs Finavon Court Care Home, says it has managed to ensure all those affected at the home can access treatment.

Charles Bell, 81, says he contracted the condition while visiting his son, Geoffrey, at the home.

The Kirriemuir resident told The Courier: “This is the second time that they have had an outbreak at the care home.

“They had the first outbreak back in July and we had to wear gloves and PPE.

“It’s concerning that it’s happened again but I believe there have been other outbreaks elsewhere in Angus.

“The trouble is we’re struggling to get the correct prescription of the cream to treat it.

“We’ve been told not to visit the care home until we get our second dose of the treatment next week.”

Forfar care home ‘working with health partners on supply issues’

A spokeswoman for the Forfar care home said: “We are committed to keeping those in our care comfortable and well.

“Despite widespread supply issues, all our service users and colleagues have received prescribed treatment to relieve symptoms and limit the spread of scabies.

“To ensure we can go above and beyond and take further precautionary treatment rounds, we continue to work with our local public health partners to overcome the supply issues, and we expect these to shortly be resolved.

“In the meantime, we continue to follow public health guidance, and are following stringent infection prevention and control measures.

“We will continue to keep those who use our service and their loved ones updated through open and regular communication.”

The World Health Organisation says at least 200 million people suffer from scabies worldwide at any one time.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Abandoned dog in Edzell Muir
Dog found tethered to tree and 'abandoned' in Angus
William Hamilton.
Building industry manager from Arbroath guilty of historical abuse
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.
Parts of Perthshire and Angus warned to expect heavy rain
Arbirlot, Angus.
Body of man found near Arbroath in missing person search
Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee toasts the start of work on site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Site works signal £2m Monifieth hub dream turning to reality
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Montrose firm appeal refusal of listed harbour shed demolition to make way for £1m…
Fraser Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending
Iain Brough and Nicola Barbour of Angus Alive, Forfar GP Dr Nico Grunenberg, Sally Wilson, AHSCP and Colin McMIllan of Angus Voice at the launch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mother Nature's best medicine on year-round prescription in new Angus initiative

Conversation