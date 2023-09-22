Second outbreak of scabies at Angus care home amid national shortage of treatments

An Angus care home is at the centre of a second outbreak of scabies in three months.

Residents of Finavon Court Care Home on Carseburn Road, Forfar, started showing symptoms of the contagious condition on September 11.

The outbreak has also affected staff and visitors to the care home.

Scabies is caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin, bringing on an intense rash and spots.

Signs of the condition often do not show until four to six week after infestation.

Treatment of the condition has been made more difficult due to a national shortage of permethrin cream, which is used on the rash.

Pensioner contracted scabies while visiting son at Forfar care home

However HC One, which runs Finavon Court Care Home, says it has managed to ensure all those affected at the home can access treatment.

Charles Bell, 81, says he contracted the condition while visiting his son, Geoffrey, at the home.

The Kirriemuir resident told The Courier: “This is the second time that they have had an outbreak at the care home.

“They had the first outbreak back in July and we had to wear gloves and PPE.

“It’s concerning that it’s happened again but I believe there have been other outbreaks elsewhere in Angus.

“The trouble is we’re struggling to get the correct prescription of the cream to treat it.

“We’ve been told not to visit the care home until we get our second dose of the treatment next week.”

Forfar care home ‘working with health partners on supply issues’

A spokeswoman for the Forfar care home said: “We are committed to keeping those in our care comfortable and well.

“Despite widespread supply issues, all our service users and colleagues have received prescribed treatment to relieve symptoms and limit the spread of scabies.

“To ensure we can go above and beyond and take further precautionary treatment rounds, we continue to work with our local public health partners to overcome the supply issues, and we expect these to shortly be resolved.

“In the meantime, we continue to follow public health guidance, and are following stringent infection prevention and control measures.

“We will continue to keep those who use our service and their loved ones updated through open and regular communication.”

The World Health Organisation says at least 200 million people suffer from scabies worldwide at any one time.