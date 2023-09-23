Warning as scammers target residents in Glenrothes

Residents in Glenrothes have been targeted by scammers pretending to be from a bank investigating fraud.

Police are warning the public to be vigilant following recent reports of financial scams in the area.

There have been two incidents this week where victims have been phoned by someone claiming to be from a bank that is investigating fraud and asking for their assistance.

Victims are then asked to go to their local branches and take out large sums of money.

The fraudsters also instruct the victims on how to respond if bank staff ask questions.

Someone then meets them to collect the money.

Police warn of ‘despicable’ fraudsters

Officers have asked the public to be on guard following the recent scams.

Detective Sergeant Alasdair Young said: “The people who carry out these crimes are despicable.

“They target the most vulnerable members of our community and try and steal their life-savings.

“Bank staff will never contact you and ask you to withdraw or transfer money, or help with a fraud investigation.

“We urge people to be aware of these calls and to ensure that their elderly or vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours are also aware of these types of scams.”

Appeal for information following Glenthrothes scams

Police Scotland are now appealing for information as they hunt for the Glenrothes scammers.

D/Sgt Young added: “If you have any information that may help please contact 101 quoting reference number 3224 of September 19.”

For general advice against fraudsters visit Friends Against Scams.