Missing Fife man last seen in Windygates found safe and well

A missing Fife man, last seen in Windygates on Monday morning, has been found safe and well by police.

Dominik Migon, 32, had been reported as missing after he was last seen at around 8am on Monday in the Windygates area.

Concern had been growing for the welfare of the 5ft 5in tall Fifer described as of average build, with short brown hair and a beard.

Constable Lynne Meekison leading the missing person search had said officers were urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

Following enquiries made by officers Mr Migon was eventually traced.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Dominik Migon, 32, who was reported missing from Windygates, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”