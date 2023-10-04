New Leven unicorn trail adds magic and sparkle to woodland walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Leven unicorn trail adds magic and sparkle to woodland walk

Several local organisations were involved in creating the trail, aimed at boosting mental health and wellbeing.

By Claire Warrender
Jade Burnett, left, from Fife College Students Association, shows off one of the unicorns from the Leven Unicorn Trail.
Jade Burnett, left, from Fife College Students Association, shows off one of the unicorns. Image: David Wardle.

A new unicorn trail is bringing a touch of magic and sparkle to a woodland walk in Leven.

Seven colourful versions of the mystical animal have appeared in Letham Glen.

And families are being urged to find them all while enjoying the great outdoors.

Some of those involved in the new Leven unicorn trail.
Some of those involved in the new Leven unicorn trail, Image: David Wardle.

The trail is the brainchild of Fife College Students Association (FCSA) Saturday Squad, who hope to boost wellbeing.

And each unicorn displays a design created by one of Levenmouth’s many organisations that help with mental health.

They include Buckhaven-based Autism Rocks, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, Sam’s Cafe and LGBT Youth.

Adoption UK was also involved.

Leven unicorn trail designs include rainbows and stars

The Leven unicorn trail was inspired by the Cowdenbeath coo trail, launched last year.

And the wooden sculptures are dotted around the woodland within the park.

None are too difficult to find and all can be spotted from the path.

Designs include colourful flowers, stars, rainbows and hand prints.

The Sam's Cafe design for the Letham Glen unicorn trail involves flowers.
The Sam’s Cafe design for the Leven unicorn trail involves flowers. Image: David Wardle.
The LGBT+ Youth unicorn.
The LGBT+ Youth Leven unicorn. Image: David Wardle.

Jade Burnett, FCSA’s community development co-ordinator, said they will remain in situ for as long as possible.

“We did a couple of sessions with the community groups and they came up with their own designs,” she said.

This unicorn from the Letham Glen Unicorn Trail says be happy.
This unicorn says be happy. Image: David Wardle.

“We wanted to highlight local charities that look after mental health and wellbeing while bringing the community together.

“Hopefully people will come along and get walking and look after their own mental health.”

Children enjoyed getting involved

Michaela Allison from Autism Rocks said many of the organisation’s children got involved in the Leven unicorn trail.

“We have 2,850 families from all over Fife and quite a few of them helped with this,” she said.

Michaela Allison with the Autism Rocks unicorn.
Michaela Allison with the Autism Rocks contribution to the Leven unicorn trail. Image: David Wardle.

“The kids loved it. They love anything messy and colourful!”

Meanwhile, Balfour Beatty covered the cost of the materials and also installed the unicorns.

The company is involved in building the college’s new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Conversation