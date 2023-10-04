New Leven unicorn trail adds magic and sparkle to woodland walk

A new unicorn trail is bringing a touch of magic and sparkle to a woodland walk in Leven.

Seven colourful versions of the mystical animal have appeared in Letham Glen.

And families are being urged to find them all while enjoying the great outdoors.

The trail is the brainchild of Fife College Students Association (FCSA) Saturday Squad, who hope to boost wellbeing.

And each unicorn displays a design created by one of Levenmouth’s many organisations that help with mental health.

They include Buckhaven-based Autism Rocks, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers, Sam’s Cafe and LGBT Youth.

Adoption UK was also involved.

Leven unicorn trail designs include rainbows and stars

The Leven unicorn trail was inspired by the Cowdenbeath coo trail, launched last year.

And the wooden sculptures are dotted around the woodland within the park.

None are too difficult to find and all can be spotted from the path.

Designs include colourful flowers, stars, rainbows and hand prints.

Jade Burnett, FCSA’s community development co-ordinator, said they will remain in situ for as long as possible.

“We did a couple of sessions with the community groups and they came up with their own designs,” she said.

“We wanted to highlight local charities that look after mental health and wellbeing while bringing the community together.

“Hopefully people will come along and get walking and look after their own mental health.”

Children enjoyed getting involved

Michaela Allison from Autism Rocks said many of the organisation’s children got involved in the Leven unicorn trail.

“We have 2,850 families from all over Fife and quite a few of them helped with this,” she said.

“The kids loved it. They love anything messy and colourful!”

Meanwhile, Balfour Beatty covered the cost of the materials and also installed the unicorns.

The company is involved in building the college’s new Dunfermline Learning Campus.