2,000 homes in East Neuk of Fife without water after burst pipe

Around 2,000 homes in the East Neuk area are without water due to a burst water pipe.

Scottish Water engineers are carrying out essential repairs to restore normal water supplies after reports of loss of supply on Monday morning.

They have dispatched teams to work a burst nine-inch water pipe in a field next to the A917 between St Monans and Pittenweem.

Customers in St Monans, Kilconquhar, Elie and Earlsferry and nearby areas have been advised they may experience a loss of supply, low/intermittent water pressure or discoloured water while work to repair the pipe takes place.

‘Teams working quickly’

Traffic management has been set up on the A917 while the work takes place.

Alternative supplies, including road tankers and network reconfigurations, are being organised to try and reduce the impact on customers.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said; “Our teams are working as quickly as possible to carry out this emergency repair work and restore normal supplies to customers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and would like to thank customers and road users for their patience while we undertake these repairs.”