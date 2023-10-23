2,000 homes in East Neuk of Fife without water after burst pipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

2,000 homes in East Neuk of Fife without water after burst pipe

Scottish Water engineers have been called to carry out essential repair work to restore normal water supply.

By Ben MacDonald
Scottish Water are working to fix the issue.
Scottish Water are working to fix the issue.

Around 2,000 homes in the East Neuk area are without water due to a burst water pipe.

Scottish Water engineers are carrying out essential repairs to restore normal water supplies after reports of loss of supply on Monday morning.

They have dispatched teams to work a burst nine-inch water pipe in a field next to the A917 between St Monans and Pittenweem.

Customers in St Monans, Kilconquhar, Elie and Earlsferry and nearby areas have been advised they may experience a loss of supply, low/intermittent water pressure or discoloured water while work to repair the pipe takes place.

A917 between St Monans and Pittenweem
A burst water pipe near A917 between St Monans and Pittenweem has caused a loss of water supply to 2,000 houses. Image: Google Street View

‘Teams working quickly’

Traffic management has been set up on the A917 while the work takes place.

Alternative supplies, including road tankers and network reconfigurations, are being organised to try and reduce the impact on customers.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said; “Our teams are working as quickly as possible to carry out this emergency repair work and restore normal supplies to customers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and would like to thank customers and road users for their patience while we undertake these repairs.”

