Talk to your children about drug use plea following recent Fife tragedies

Parents and carers are urged to have a conversation with youngsters about drugs and alcohol.

By Claire Warrender
Floral tributes outside Inverkeithing High School following the death of a pupil in September.
Floral tributes outside Inverkeithing High School following the death of a pupil in September.

Fife parents have been urged to talk to their children about drugs and alcohol after recent tragedies in the region.

In a letter to carers, health chiefs say youngsters must understand what to do in an emergency without worrying about getting into trouble.

The advice follows investigations into the deaths of two Fife teenagers within six weeks of each other.

Ballingry teenager, Jake (Jay) Jones, 16.
Ballingry teenager, Jake (Jay) Jones, 16, died at the weekend. Image: Francesca Louise.

And it was sent in a text via high schools on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with a drug offence after an Inverkeithing High School pupil died on September 18.

And the possible involvement of drugs is one line of inquiry into the death of 16-year-old Jake Jones in Ballingry at the weekend.

What to do in an emergency

The letter from NHS Fife’s director of public health Joy Tomlinson and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership director Nicky Connor also gives advice on where to seek help and support.

It says: “You may have seen or read recent tragic reports in the media which cover issues surrounding young people and drug use.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health at NHS Fife, is offering advice on drug use
Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health at NHS Fife, is offering advice on drug use.

“We are writing to you to encourage you to have a conversation with your child or young person on what to do in an emergency and where you can go for help and information about drugs and alcohol.

“It’s important they understand that getting help is essential and they should not delay because they are worried about getting in trouble.”

It adds that if youngsters are around someone who falls ill, they should call 999 immediately.

They should also be as honest as possible about what was taken and stay with their friend until help arrives.

Fife drug use support available

And the letter continues: “Encourage young people in your life to feel comfortable coming to you about any issues they might see in their social groups about drugs.”

It also goes into the sometimes unpredictable and serious effects of drug-use, as well as the long-term consequences.

And the advice adds: “There is always a risk in taking recreational drugs, even ones they may have tried before.

“The risks are increased if drugs are mixed or taken with alcohol.”

School guidance staff are available to give advice to anyone worried about their children’s drug use.

Meanwhile, a number of support organisations can also be contacted.

These include DAPL, Barnardo’s, Fife Family Support Service and the Clued-Up Project.

