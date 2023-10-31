Sister pays tribute to ‘big-hearted’ little brother who died after falling ill at Ballingry house

The sister of a teenager who died after taking unwell at a house in Fife has paid tribute to her “big-hearted” little brother.

Jake Jones, also known as Jay, 16, died after paramedics were called to a property in Ballingry on Sunday.

Several other youngsters who were at the house were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been released.

A police probe into Jake’s “unexplained” death is continuing.

Now sister Francesca Louise has told how the loss of Jay has left her family heartbroken.

Jake Jones: Fife teenager ‘always smiling and making people feel good’

Francesca, 18, told The Courier she spoke to her brother on Saturday evening, and he was in good spirits.

She said: “We are in total shock and completely heartbroken that our Jake has gone.

“He was and always will be my big-hearted little brother – always smiling and always with that ability to make people feel good.

“We were inseparable as kids, especially during the time we spent in care in Liverpool, where we grew up.

“Then Jake got placed in Scotland while I stayed in Liverpool.

“He was 14 then and at first he didn’t like it as he was away from family and friends.

“But it’s testament to his confidence and character that he settled in Fife and quickly made new mates.

“He was always happy and full of life – that’s why we are broken at the thought that he’s now gone.

“Jake, who was also known as Jay to any who knew him, had the biggest heart and we will miss him so, so much.

“I always thought it would be me who went before him so it’s just too hard to think that my little brother has gone.”

Francesca also praised residents who went to her brother’s aid before paramedics arrived on Sunday, with locals still in shock at what happened.

Thanks to medics who went to Jake’s aid in Ballingry

She said: “I don’t know how to express my gratitude for those who comforted my little brother at that time.

“I’d just like them to know that Jake’s family are so appreciative of everything they and the medical people did for him.”

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of Jake’s death.

The involvement of drugs is one line of inquiry.