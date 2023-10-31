Sister pays tribute to ‘big-hearted’ little brother who died after falling ill at Ballingry house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Sister pays tribute to ‘big-hearted’ little brother who died after falling ill at Ballingry house

Jake Jones's family are 'completely heartbroken' after the 16-year-old died at the weekend in Fife.

By Neil Henderson
Jake Jones, 16 with his sister, Francesca Louise.
Jake Jones with sister Francesca Louise. Image: Francesca Louise

The sister of a teenager who died after taking unwell at a house in Fife has paid tribute to her “big-hearted” little brother.

Jake Jones, also known as Jay, 16, died after paramedics were called to a property in Ballingry on Sunday.

Several other youngsters who were at the house were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been released.

A police probe into Jake’s “unexplained” death is continuing.

Now sister Francesca Louise has told how the loss of Jay has left her family heartbroken.

Jake Jones: Fife teenager ‘always smiling and making people feel good’

Francesca, 18, told The Courier she spoke to her brother on Saturday evening, and he was in good spirits.

She said: “We are in total shock and completely heartbroken that our Jake has gone.

“He was and always will be my big-hearted little brother – always smiling and always with that ability to make people feel good.

Ballingry teenager, Jake (Jay) Jones, 16.
Jake died on Sunday. Image: Francesca Louise.

“We were inseparable as kids, especially during the time we spent in care in Liverpool, where we grew up.

“Then Jake got placed in Scotland while I stayed in Liverpool.

“He was 14 then and at first he didn’t like it as he was away from family and friends.

“But it’s testament to his confidence and character that he settled in Fife and quickly made new mates.

“He was always happy and full of life – that’s why we are broken at the thought that he’s now gone.

Ballingry teenager Jake Jones, 16 who died after falling ill on Sunday.
Jake has been remembered for “always smiling”. Image: Francesca Louise.
Jake Jones.
A probe into Jake’s death is continuing. Image: Francesca Louise.

“Jake, who was also known as Jay to any who knew him, had the biggest heart and we will miss him so, so much.

“I always thought it would be me who went before him so it’s just too hard to think that my little brother has gone.”

Francesca also praised residents who went to her brother’s aid before paramedics arrived on Sunday, with locals still in shock at what happened.

Thanks to medics who went to Jake’s aid in Ballingry

She said: “I don’t know how to express my gratitude for those who comforted my little brother at that time.

“I’d just like them to know that Jake’s family are so appreciative of everything they and the medical people did for him.”

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of Jake’s death.

The involvement of drugs is one line of inquiry.

More from Fife

The CAVForth autonomous bus crossing the Forth Road Bridge.
Human takes control of computer-driven Fife bus service
Pittenweem residents fear their homes are at risk.
Fears for Pittenweem homes as 'traumatic' storm damage leaves them just metres from the…
The plans were for the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy luxury housing plan with 39 objections withdrawn - but could return
The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
Who owns St Andrews?
The A911 near Milton Road.
Pedestrian, 43, dies after crash near Windygates in Fife
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
St Andrews Harbour closed in the wake of Storm Babet after £500,000 of damage
Nancy Lotto, of St Monans.
Obituary: Nancy Latto, 94, possessed expert knowledge of St Monans and the East Neuk
Heavy rain will hit the region once again. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain
The A92 between Forgan Roundabout and Parbroath Junction is closed again due to flooding.
A92 in north-east Fife reopens again for fourth time following earlier flooding
Motorist hit nearly 100mph on wintry Fife M90 during weather warning

Conversation