Man, 23, charged as £140k of drugs found in Fife raids

A 23-year-old man has been charged after police found drugs worth more than £140,000 in two Fife raids.

Properties in Dunfermline and Dysart – including a storage unit – were searched on Thursday.

Officers recovered MDMA and ketamine along with thousands of pounds in cash.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers searched a property on Windmill Road, Dysart, Kirkcaldy and a storage facility in Dunfermline on Thursday.

“Quantities of Class A MDMA, valued at £23,000, and Class B ketamine, worth an estimated £120,000, were recovered, along with £12,000 in cash.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the operation and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.”

Detective Constable Christopher Stecka, of Fife Division CID, said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Fife.

“This activity highlights our continued commitment to our communities locally and more widely the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Community intelligence is the lifeblood of operations such as this and I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to call us on 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”