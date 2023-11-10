Man, 23, charged as £140k of drugs found in Fife raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 23, charged as £140k of drugs found in Fife raids

MDMA and ketamine were recovered from properties in Dunfermline and Dysart.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dysart drugs bust
Windmill Road, Dysart. Image: Google Maps

A 23-year-old man has been charged after police found drugs worth more than £140,000 in two Fife raids.

Properties in Dunfermline and Dysart – including a storage unit – were searched on Thursday.

Officers recovered MDMA and ketamine along with thousands of pounds in cash.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers searched a property on Windmill Road, Dysart, Kirkcaldy and a storage facility in Dunfermline on Thursday.

“Quantities of Class A MDMA, valued at £23,000, and Class B ketamine, worth an estimated £120,000, were recovered, along with £12,000 in cash.

Man due in court after MDMA and ketamine found in Fife drugs raids

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the operation and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.”

Detective Constable Christopher Stecka, of Fife Division CID, said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Fife.

“This activity highlights our continued commitment to our communities locally and more widely the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Community intelligence is the lifeblood of operations such as this and I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to call us on 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

