Police seal off Kirkcaldy flats after ‘unexplained’ death of man, 48

Police have sealed off flats in Kirkcaldy as they investigate the “unexplained” death of a 48-year-old man.

Emergency services descended on Dunearn Drive in the Templehall area of the town shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

It came after locals raised concerns about a man at the address.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police sealed off the immediate area and officers remained at the property on Friday.

Investigation continuing into ‘unexplained’ death in Kirkcaldy

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.50pm on Thursday we received a report of concern for a man on Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“He died a short time later.

“His next of kin have been informed and the death is being treated as unexplained.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”