Fife Police seal off Kirkcaldy flats after 'unexplained' death of man, 48 Emergency services called to flats in Templehall area of the town on Thursday evening. By Neil Henderson November 10 2023, 11.54am Police seal off Kirkcaldy flats after 'unexplained' death of man, 48 Police outside the flats on Dunearn Drive after the man's death. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Police have sealed off flats in Kirkcaldy as they investigate the "unexplained" death of a 48-year-old man. Emergency services descended on Dunearn Drive in the Templehall area of the town shortly before 6pm on Thursday. It came after locals raised concerns about a man at the address. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. Police sealed off the immediate area and officers remained at the property on Friday. Investigation continuing into 'unexplained' death in Kirkcaldy A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.50pm on Thursday we received a report of concern for a man on Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy. "Emergency services attended and he was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. "He died a short time later. "His next of kin have been informed and the death is being treated as unexplained. "Inquiries are ongoing."