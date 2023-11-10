McFly stay at Dundee hotel during UK tour

Pop band McFly have enjoyed a stay at a Dundee hotel while travelling through the city on their UK tour.

The four-piece stayed at Taypark House on Perth Road on Thursday night.

It came after the group – known for hits like Obviously and All About You – had performed at Aberdeen Music Hall.

The band – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – put on an energetic show for north-east fans.

McFly a ‘brilliant set of lads’ during Dundee hotel stay

A post on the hotel’s Facebook page said: “Last night we welcomed McFly who stayed with us in the middle of their latest UK tour!

“Brilliant set of lads and good luck on the rest of your tour!”

Glenn Roach, owner of Taypark House, told The Courier that the band were “so much fun”.

He added that Fletcher – who has gone on to become a best-selling children’s author – even signed one of his books for Glenn’s son, Lucas.

Fans were quick to comment on the Taypark post.

One wrote: “We saw them in Aberdeen last night and they were fantastic.”

Another fan, who was gutted to miss them, said: “Aw, no. Coming tonight for tea.”

Others said it was “fantastic” and recalled seeing the band at the Caird Hall in 2007.

And one added: “Never been more jealous.”