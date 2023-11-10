McFly stay at Dundee hotel during UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McFly stay at Dundee hotel during UK tour

The pop four-piece spent a night in the city after performing in Aberdeen.

By Chloe Burrell
McFly with Taypark House owners Glenn Roach and William Salve in Dundee.
McFly stopped by Taypark House, much to the delight of owners Glenn Roach and William Salve. Image: Taypark House/Facebook

Pop band McFly have enjoyed a stay at a Dundee hotel while travelling through the city on their UK tour.

The four-piece stayed at Taypark House on Perth Road on Thursday night.

It came after the group – known for hits like Obviously and All About You – had performed at Aberdeen Music Hall.

The band – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – put on an energetic show for north-east fans.

McFly a ‘brilliant set of lads’ during Dundee hotel stay

A post on the hotel’s Facebook page said: “Last night we welcomed McFly who stayed with us in the middle of their latest UK tour!

“Brilliant set of lads and good luck on the rest of your tour!”

Glenn Roach, owner of Taypark House, told The Courier that the band were “so much fun”.

He added that Fletcher – who has gone on to become a best-selling children’s author – even signed one of his books for Glenn’s son, Lucas.

Tom Fletcher of McFly signed a book for Glenn’s son. Image: Glenn Roach

Fans were quick to comment on the Taypark post.

One wrote: “We saw them in Aberdeen last night and they were fantastic.”

Another fan, who was gutted to miss them, said: “Aw, no. Coming tonight for tea.”

Others said it was “fantastic” and recalled seeing the band at the Caird Hall in 2007.

And one added: “Never been more jealous.”

Conversation