Sausage dog Christmas event coming to Fife

A canine craze sweeping Scotland is coming to Fife with dog owners invited to Party Like a Dachshund this Christmas.

Social sausage dogs will come together for a special Christmas party in Kirkcaldy.

The event at Chapel Neighbourhood Centre on December 23 is open to all dachshunds and their owners.

And it promises a day of off-lead play and fun as well as the chance to meet Santa Paws.

The sausage dogs can also groove to Christmas songs while gorging on unlimited puppicinos and doggie treats.

Organisers say it is the perfect chance for dog owners to connect while taking part in games and fun activities.

Local pet businesses will also be showcasing their products, including treats and accessories, just in time for Christmas.

The Kirkcaldy dachshund Christmas party follows the successful Party Like A Cockapoo.

While humans are allowed in for free, each dog must have an entry ticket, as the event is for the whole family with doggie photoshoots available.

Tickets cost £10.50, including booking fee and are available online.