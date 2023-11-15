Sausage dog Christmas event coming to Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Sausage dog Christmas event coming to Fife

Dachshund lovers will get a chance to mingle with other dog owners for a festive celebration.

By Claire Warrender
Fifers are invited to party like a dachshund in Kirkcaldy this Christmas.
Fifers are invited to party like a dachshund in Kirkcaldy this Christmas. Image: Shutterstock.

A canine craze sweeping Scotland is coming to Fife with dog owners invited to Party Like a Dachshund this Christmas.

Social sausage dogs will come together for a special Christmas party in Kirkcaldy.

The event at Chapel Neighbourhood Centre on December 23 is open to all dachshunds and their owners.

And it promises a day of off-lead play and fun as well as the chance to meet Santa Paws.

Christmas dachshund party in Kirkcaldy
The Kirkcaldy dachshund Christmas party is on December 23.

The sausage dogs can also groove to Christmas songs while gorging on unlimited puppicinos and doggie treats.

Organisers say it is the perfect chance for dog owners to connect while taking part in games and fun activities.

Local pet businesses will also be showcasing their products, including treats and accessories, just in time for Christmas.

The Kirkcaldy dachshund Christmas party follows the successful Party Like A Cockapoo.

While humans are allowed in for free, each dog must have an entry ticket, as the event is for the whole family with doggie photoshoots available.

Tickets cost £10.50, including booking fee and are available online.

More from Fife

Sheriff jails man for breaking police officer's leg in Brechin and slams emergency service…
Wilma Thomson.
Five years on Register for Leven woman who sent nude pic to gran
A Christmas in Scotland was shot in Fife and Perthshire. Image: Channel 5/Paramount.
11 movies and TV shows shot in Fife: Have you seen them all?
The Zutons will perform in Dunfermline and Dundee
Valerie hitmakers The Zutons announce Dundee and Dunfermline shows
A bullying training session
Almost half of Fife teachers have been physically abused by pupils - what is…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Levenmouth Academy bullying Picture shows; Levenmouth Academy. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Fife education chiefs pledge specific action to tackle Levenmouth Academy bullying issue
John Stewart admitted selling stolen GPS trackers used for agricultural work. Image: Shutterstock.
Hapless eBay seller from Fife tried to shift £50,000 of stolen GPS trackers using…
Former Fife Council carer Diane Rodger.
Fife carer who stole gift cards from vulnerable service user struck off by watchdog
The assault happened at Pan Ha', Dysart.
Pupil support assistant fractured officer's finger after drunkenly removing clothing in Fife  
Ean Coutts (left) was allegedly murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Fraud and theft charges dropped

Conversation