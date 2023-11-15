Headteacher at crisis-hit Fife school issues rallying cry to parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Headteacher at crisis-hit Fife school issues rallying cry to parents

Ruth McFarlane has called on the community to get behind the school following recent publicity over bullying.

By Claire Warrender
Levenmouth Academy headteacher Ruth McFarlane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson,
Levenmouth Academy headteacher Ruth McFarlane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson,

Parents have been urged to get behind Levenmouth Academy in the wake of harrowing allegations of bullying and violence.

Headteacher Ruth McFarlane has issued a rallying call for positive action from every adult and professional connected with the school.

She said the school is working on a long-term improvement plan with the help of Fife’s education service.

Ruth McFarlane wants everyone to get behind Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And she criticised recent media coverage as sensationalist and damaging.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, she said: “Our school continues to be a focus for media attention and thankfully most people understand and appreciate that media and social media coverage is often sensationalist.

“Unfortunately, in many cases however, it is damaging, exploitative and promotes anxiety amongst young people, their families and the wider community.

“Quite frankly, our young people deserve better.”

And she adds: “We continue to encourage you to communicate directly with us and not via media and social media.”

Bullying dossier revealed several incidents

The letter comes after a dossier compiled by three mums revealed stories of pupils feeling suicidal or self-harming as a result of bullying.

They had appealed for people to share their experiences via a Facebook page they run.

And they brought the responses to The Courier, claiming not enough was being done to support victims.

Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

This week, Fife’s education chiefs revealed they were developing a “specific and bespoke” approach to help Levenmouth Academy deal with the issue.

However, they also pointed out other schools across Fife are dealing with similar experiences.

Ms McFarlane outlined in her letter a range of actions being taken at Levenmouth.

But said said: “All Scottish schools are facing an unprecedented level of challenge.”

Those challenges include national staff shortages, a crisis in mental wellbeing and “inappropriate and harmful social media”.

Improvements made but more support is needed

The headteacher said she asked the education service for “prompt, structured and planned action” in February to address immediate concerns.

And she revealed intensive and long-term support was required to make the necessary improvements.

Action already taken includes:

  • Recruitment of experienced senior leaders to develop core policies
  • Increased personal and social education time with guidance teachers
  • Addressing the structure of the school day to cut the number of unsupervised young people in corridors.

However, she added: “Despite these improvements, we have continued to stress the level of need is so high that increased resource must be centrally provided to build the capacity required to meet the needs of every young person.

“Staff across the school are committed to the young people of Levenmouth Academy and to supporting school improvement.”

‘Young people deserve community’s support to reach potential’

Ms McFarlane told parents she believes in the potential of every young person at Levenmouth Academy.

And she said the school has the capacity to be a successful learning environment at the core of the community.

Levenmouth Academy.
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCThomson.

“We would like to thank everyone who actively supports the school through constructive communication and engagement,” she said.

“This school will only realise its full potential if everyone in this community gets behind it.

“Our young people deserve it and we need everyone to appreciate the wider context facing Scottish Education and the society we live in.

“The school community needs positive action from every adult and every professional connected with it.

“I will endeavour to ensure the voices of our young people, staff and families are listened to and these direct the improvement agenda.”

Conversation