Headteacher at crisis-hit Fife school issues rallying cry to parents

Parents have been urged to get behind Levenmouth Academy in the wake of harrowing allegations of bullying and violence.

Headteacher Ruth McFarlane has issued a rallying call for positive action from every adult and professional connected with the school.

She said the school is working on a long-term improvement plan with the help of Fife’s education service.

And she criticised recent media coverage as sensationalist and damaging.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, she said: “Our school continues to be a focus for media attention and thankfully most people understand and appreciate that media and social media coverage is often sensationalist.

“Unfortunately, in many cases however, it is damaging, exploitative and promotes anxiety amongst young people, their families and the wider community.

“Quite frankly, our young people deserve better.”

And she adds: “We continue to encourage you to communicate directly with us and not via media and social media.”

Bullying dossier revealed several incidents

The letter comes after a dossier compiled by three mums revealed stories of pupils feeling suicidal or self-harming as a result of bullying.

They had appealed for people to share their experiences via a Facebook page they run.

And they brought the responses to The Courier, claiming not enough was being done to support victims.

This week, Fife’s education chiefs revealed they were developing a “specific and bespoke” approach to help Levenmouth Academy deal with the issue.

However, they also pointed out other schools across Fife are dealing with similar experiences.

Ms McFarlane outlined in her letter a range of actions being taken at Levenmouth.

But said said: “All Scottish schools are facing an unprecedented level of challenge.”

Those challenges include national staff shortages, a crisis in mental wellbeing and “inappropriate and harmful social media”.

Improvements made but more support is needed

The headteacher said she asked the education service for “prompt, structured and planned action” in February to address immediate concerns.

And she revealed intensive and long-term support was required to make the necessary improvements.

Action already taken includes:

Recruitment of experienced senior leaders to develop core policies

Increased personal and social education time with guidance teachers

Addressing the structure of the school day to cut the number of unsupervised young people in corridors.

However, she added: “Despite these improvements, we have continued to stress the level of need is so high that increased resource must be centrally provided to build the capacity required to meet the needs of every young person.

“Staff across the school are committed to the young people of Levenmouth Academy and to supporting school improvement.”

‘Young people deserve community’s support to reach potential’

Ms McFarlane told parents she believes in the potential of every young person at Levenmouth Academy.

And she said the school has the capacity to be a successful learning environment at the core of the community.

“We would like to thank everyone who actively supports the school through constructive communication and engagement,” she said.

“This school will only realise its full potential if everyone in this community gets behind it.

“Our young people deserve it and we need everyone to appreciate the wider context facing Scottish Education and the society we live in.

“The school community needs positive action from every adult and every professional connected with it.

“I will endeavour to ensure the voices of our young people, staff and families are listened to and these direct the improvement agenda.”