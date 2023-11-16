Emergency services called after hazardous material found in Dunfermline army base

Police were forced to close a road near Dunfermline’s city centre after hazardous material was found.

Emergency services were called to Elgin Street just before 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

Police later confirmed that the material was found in containers inside the 154 Scottish Regiment building.

Fire service members and members of the army were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 2.56pm regarding an incident on Elgin Street.

“Two appliances from Dunfermline and a specialist unit from McDonald Road were called to the location.

“Crew members left the scene at 5.25pm.”

A spokesperson for the army confirmed that their explosive ordnance disposal and search regiment from Edinburgh attended the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a number of potentially hazardous material found in containers within a property at Elgin Street shortly after 3pm.

“The items are historic and emergency services attended to ensure the items were secure.

“They have been in place and will safely removed on Friday, November 17.

“The road was initially closed as a precaution but has since reopened.”

MKM Building Supplies, who are based across from the army base, confirmed that they were forced to close due to the incident, with staff being evacuated from the premises.