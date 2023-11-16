Emergency services called after hazardous material found in Dunfermline army base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Emergency services called after hazardous material found in Dunfermline army base

The historic material was found in containers at the base on the city's Elgin Street.

By Ben MacDonald
Bomb disposal unit at Elgin Street, Dunfermline
A bomb disposal unit attends the Elgin Street incident. Image: MKM Building Supplies - Dunfermline/Facebook

Police were forced to close a road near Dunfermline’s city centre after hazardous material was found.

Emergency services were called to Elgin Street just before 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

Police later confirmed that the material was found in containers inside the 154 Scottish Regiment building.

Fire service members and members of the army were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 2.56pm regarding an incident on Elgin Street.

“Two appliances from Dunfermline and a specialist unit from McDonald Road were called to the location.

“Crew members left the scene at 5.25pm.”

A spokesperson for the army confirmed that their explosive ordnance disposal and search regiment from Edinburgh attended the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a number of potentially hazardous material found in containers within a property at Elgin Street shortly after 3pm.

“The items are historic and emergency services attended to ensure the items were secure.

“They have been in place and will safely removed on Friday, November 17.

“The road was initially closed as a precaution but has since reopened.”

MKM Building Supplies, who are based across from the army base, confirmed that they were forced to close due to the incident, with staff being evacuated from the premises.

