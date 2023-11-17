Fife Council has ‘utmost confidence’ in CEO after internal probe

Fife Council chief executive Ken Gourlay has the “utmost confidence” of the local authority after an internal probe sparked by an email sent to politicians in the region.

The correspondence which related to Mr Gourlay was sent to all local MSPs and MPs, as well as every councillor in the Kingdom.

It prompted Fife Council to follow “appropriate procedures”, with oversight from group leaders David Ross (Labour), David Alexander (SNP), Kathleen Leslie (Conservatives) and Jonny Tepp (Liberal Democrats).

The quartet later conclude that no further action was necessary.

Sharon McKenzie, head of HR at the organisation, told councillors: “We are now able to advise that the matter referred to below has been dealt with, as per the appropriate procedure.

“The Group Leaders are satisfied that no further action is required and therefore, the matter is closed.

“I have been asked to confirm this position and, on behalf of the Group Leaders, convey their utmost confidence in the chief executive.”

Mr Gourlay started his career at Fife Council as a civil engineer before holding a series of senior management posts at North Tyneside Council.

He returned to Fife in 2003 as a building services manager before being promoted, latterly as executive director of enterprise and environment.

Mr Gourlay was then promoted to the £160,000 a year council chief executive role in May 2023 after his predecessor retired.

A long-serving council official, Mr Gourlay is said to be a popular figure with staff and elected members alike at the local authority.