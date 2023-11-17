Fife Council has ‘utmost confidence’ in CEO after internal probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council has ‘utmost confidence’ in CEO after internal probe

An internal probe was prompted by an email sent to politicians in the region.

By Alasdair Clark
Ken Gourlay. Image: Fife Council.
Ken Gourlay. Image: Fife Council.

Fife Council chief executive Ken Gourlay has the “utmost confidence” of the local authority after an internal probe sparked by an email sent to politicians in the region.

The correspondence which related to Mr Gourlay was sent to all local MSPs and MPs, as well as every councillor in the Kingdom.

It prompted Fife Council to follow “appropriate procedures”, with oversight from group leaders David Ross (Labour), David Alexander (SNP), Kathleen Leslie (Conservatives) and Jonny Tepp (Liberal Democrats).

The quartet later conclude that no further action was necessary.

Sharon McKenzie, head of HR at the organisation, told councillors: “We are now able to advise that the matter referred to below has been dealt with, as per the appropriate procedure.

Fife Council
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The Group Leaders are satisfied that no further action is required and therefore, the matter is closed.

“I have been asked to confirm this position and, on behalf of the Group Leaders, convey their utmost confidence in the chief executive.”

Mr Gourlay started his career at Fife Council as a civil engineer before holding a series of senior management posts at North Tyneside Council.

He returned to Fife in 2003 as a building services manager before being promoted, latterly as executive director of enterprise and environment.

Mr Gourlay was then promoted to the £160,000 a year council chief executive role in May 2023 after his predecessor retired.

A long-serving council official, Mr Gourlay is said to be a popular figure with staff and elected members alike at the local authority.

