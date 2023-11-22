Emergency services called to two-car crash on Fife road

Emergency services have been called to a two-crash in Fife.

The incident happened on the Kingseat Road near Dunfermline just after noon on Wednesday.

Two fire appliances are at the scene along with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service asking us to attend a two-vehicle crash on the B912 near to Kingseat.

“We have two appliances attending – one from Dunfermline and one from Lochgelly.

“No further details are available at this stage.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow