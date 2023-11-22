Fife Emergency services called to two-car crash on Fife road The crash happened on the Kingseat Road heading towards Dunfermline just after noon on Wednesday. By Lindsey Hamilton November 22 2023, 12.57pm Share Emergency services called to two-car crash on Fife road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4819865/two-car-crash-kingseat/ Copy Link 0 comment Crash on the B912 near Dunfermline Emergency services have been called to a two-crash in Fife. The incident happened on the Kingseat Road near Dunfermline just after noon on Wednesday. Two fire appliances are at the scene along with the Scottish Ambulance Service. A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service asking us to attend a two-vehicle crash on the B912 near to Kingseat. “We have two appliances attending – one from Dunfermline and one from Lochgelly. “No further details are available at this stage.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. More to follow
