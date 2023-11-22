Drivers face delays on Queensferry Crossing after crash

Traffic is being delayed on the Queensferry Crossing after a crash.

Emergency services are in attendance after a two-vehicle crash on the bridge at around 2pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 Queensferry Crossing.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

Traffic Scotland is estimating delays of approximately 30 minutes northbound.

Drivers are advised to use caution on approach and plan for longer journey times.