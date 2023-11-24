‘Highly likely’ NHS Fife will need significant financial bailout as overspend rises to £16m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Highly likely’ NHS Fife will need significant financial bailout as overspend rises to £16m

Increasing demand on services combined with staff absences means patients are waiting up to 78 weeks for appointments.

By Claire Warrender
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Services are under pressure at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

NHS Fife predicts it will need a significant financial bailout from the Scottish Government to break even this financial year.

The board’s overspend has soared to almost £16m, from £10.9 million in September, despite a commitment to cut costs and avoid investment.

One of the key reasons is the cost of bringing in additional medical and nursing staff to help cope with the ever-increasing demand on services.

And covering a high level of staff absence – much of which is mental health-related – is adding to the financial pressure.

It comes as more people wait longer for appointments and treatment.

Waits of more than 78 weeks for a routine first outpatient appointment are not uncommon.

And one person has reportedly been waiting more than two years.

NHS Fife is not the only board facing pressures, with other areas reporting similar positions.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie described the situation as “increasingly alarming”.

Significant demands on health service since covid

Mr Rennie called on the health secretary to help protect Fife’s frontline health services just 10 days ago.

And the Liberal Democrat MSP has pledged to keep pursuing the issue until he gets an answer.

He said significant demands following the covid pandemic, combined with service cuts means people are already feeling the impact.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie is concerned about the NHS Fife overspend
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie is concerned about the NHS Fife overspend. Image: Fraser Bremner.

“A majority of people are not being treated within the so-called guaranteed times,” he said.

“The high staff sickness rates, mainly from poor mental health, is a symptom of the strain staff are under.

“And this adds further to frontline service pressures and also to the costs of finding replacement staff.

“Just this week I asked the finance secretary if she would step in to help the financial position in Fife before it impacted further on frontline services.

“Unfortunately, she refused to provide an answer so I will pursue this further with the SNP Government.”

NHS Fife overspend situation will continue to deteriorate without extra funding

A report by NHS Fife finance director Margo McGurk will be presented to the board next week.

She says demand on services is outstripping capacity and, as waiting times increase, more patients are being assessed as urgent.

And she predicts the situation will continue to deteriorate without additional funding.

Ms McGurk adds: “Despite ongoing attempts to reduce costs and a commitment to avoid any additional investment in our services, it is highly likely the board will require significant financial brokerage to break even.”

Brokerage is described as advance funding from the Scottish Government which usually has to be repaid.

Scottish Government ‘working with NHS Fife to ease pressures’

The Scottish Government says it recognises the scale of financial challenges facing NHS boards.

It has set up workstreams to help health and social care bodies and is monitoring financial performance.

“NHS Fife, among other health boards, is receiving targeted support to assess measures to reduce their reported financial pressures,” a spokesperson said.

“In addition, to address capacity challenges and reduce delayed discharges, NHS Fife will receive a share of £12m to expand Hospital at Home.

“Work is ongoing with the board to identify the greatest opportunities in terms of increasing capacity to ease system pressures and improve patient care over winter.”

