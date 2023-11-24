Fife couple reveal ‘dream’ plans for women-only gym in Buckhaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife couple reveal ‘dream’ plans for women-only gym in Buckhaven

Aimee Crombie and Fraser Moncrieff hope to have the gym ready to open next summer.

By Ellidh Aitken
Cult Fitness will open in Buckhaven next summer. Image: Aimee Crombie
Cult Fitness will open in Buckhaven next summer. Image: Aimee Crombie

A Fife couple have revealed plans to open a women-only gym in Buckhaven.

Aimee Crombie, 26, and her fiance Fraser Moncrieff, 29, from Leven, hope to have their new venture ready to welcome clients next summer.

The commercial gym, Cult Fitness, will offer a “safe space” for women to work out.

The gym will open in the former Levenmouth Printers building on Station Road.

‘I think there is a market for a women-only gym in Fife’

Aimee, who runs AC Fitness boot camps, told The Courier: “I currently run a women-only gym in Leven but it is a boot camp style.

“It doesn’t have equipment like a commercial gym.

“It has just been taking off and getting bigger and we had planned to expand.

“We found this building and it’s always been a dream of mine to open my own commercial gym.

“I don’t think there is anything like it in Fife and I think there is a market for it.

Fraser Moncrieff and Aimee Crombie. Image: Aimee Crombie

“Even women I speak to in the gym or women who don’t go to the gym have been asking about it.

“The response has been amazing.”

Aimee says she has always been an avid gym-goer but did a course to become a personal trainer during lockdown.

She said: “At that time I wasn’t working and I was just looking for something to do.

“I started up the boot camp and have just progressed from there.”

Aimee inside the gym, which will be completely refurbished. Image: Aimee Crombie

Cult Fitness will offer both memberships and day passes, with a hope to expand into offering spin classes and in-house personal trainers.

Aimee and Fraser plan to start moving in equipment in January after the building is refurbished.

The couple will also integrate Fraser’s meal prep business, Super Lean, by creating an area with hot food options and protein shakes.

‘Amazing’ response to plans for Buckhaven gym

Locals have already praised the idea for the all-female gym on Facebook.

One user wrote: “Can’t wait, don’t think you realise just how busy the gym is going to be, will be amazing!”

Another posted: “Finally! This is exactly the type of gym I’ve been looking for, I can’t wait.”

And a third said: “Congratulations to you both.

“Can’t wait for a women’s gym to open pretty much on my doorstep.”

It comes after another all-female gym opened in Perth earlier this year.

