Fife couple reveal ‘dream’ plans for women-only gym in Buckhaven

A Fife couple have revealed plans to open a women-only gym in Buckhaven.

Aimee Crombie, 26, and her fiance Fraser Moncrieff, 29, from Leven, hope to have their new venture ready to welcome clients next summer.

The commercial gym, Cult Fitness, will offer a “safe space” for women to work out.

The gym will open in the former Levenmouth Printers building on Station Road.

‘I think there is a market for a women-only gym in Fife’

Aimee, who runs AC Fitness boot camps, told The Courier: “I currently run a women-only gym in Leven but it is a boot camp style.

“It doesn’t have equipment like a commercial gym.

“It has just been taking off and getting bigger and we had planned to expand.

“We found this building and it’s always been a dream of mine to open my own commercial gym.

“I don’t think there is anything like it in Fife and I think there is a market for it.

“Even women I speak to in the gym or women who don’t go to the gym have been asking about it.

“The response has been amazing.”

Aimee says she has always been an avid gym-goer but did a course to become a personal trainer during lockdown.

She said: “At that time I wasn’t working and I was just looking for something to do.

“I started up the boot camp and have just progressed from there.”

Cult Fitness will offer both memberships and day passes, with a hope to expand into offering spin classes and in-house personal trainers.

Aimee and Fraser plan to start moving in equipment in January after the building is refurbished.

The couple will also integrate Fraser’s meal prep business, Super Lean, by creating an area with hot food options and protein shakes.

‘Amazing’ response to plans for Buckhaven gym

Locals have already praised the idea for the all-female gym on Facebook.

One user wrote: “Can’t wait, don’t think you realise just how busy the gym is going to be, will be amazing!”

Another posted: “Finally! This is exactly the type of gym I’ve been looking for, I can’t wait.”

And a third said: “Congratulations to you both.

“Can’t wait for a women’s gym to open pretty much on my doorstep.”

It comes after another all-female gym opened in Perth earlier this year.