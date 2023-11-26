Iconic and much-loved St Andrews pub closes for major renovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iconic and much-loved St Andrews pub closes for major renovation

The Jigger Inn, the popular 19th hole at the Old Course, is due to reopen in the spring.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Jigger Inn, St Andrews.
The Jigger Inn, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A well-loved watering hole situated next to one of the world’s most famous golf courses is about to undergo a major refurbishment.

The iconic Jigger Inn at St Andrews, the 19th hole that overlooks the Old Course closed its doors on Sunday to allow the work to go ahead.

This is the first time the pub, situated beside the Old Course’s famous 17th road hole,  will have closed in more than 50 years.

Full Jigger Inn refurbishment planned

Announcing the work on social media The Old Course Hotel say they are excited about the refurbishment.

They posted: “We are excited to announce that the Jigger Inn will have a full refurbishment this winter.

“The Jigger Inn will close its doors on Sunday  November 26, the first time this iconic pub has closed its doors since the Station Master left the building more than half a century ago.”

Jigger Inn refurbishment
The Jigger Inn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We have worked carefully with a trusted designer to ensure we retain the character and charm of this much-loved, iconic 19th hole.

“The refurbishment will include a sympathetic interior refit as well as an expansion to the kitchen.”

They say they are hoping to open next spring.

Jigger Inn refurbishment
The Jigger Inn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We look forward to welcoming back familiar and new faces when we re-open in Spring 2024 ahead of another busy season and for you to join us in celebrating the Jigger Inn as it turns 50 years old..”

The Jigger Inn dates back to 1852 when it was the station master’s lodge for the St Andrews Links railway station.

Conversation