Iconic and much-loved St Andrews pub closes for major renovation

A well-loved watering hole situated next to one of the world’s most famous golf courses is about to undergo a major refurbishment.

The iconic Jigger Inn at St Andrews, the 19th hole that overlooks the Old Course closed its doors on Sunday to allow the work to go ahead.

This is the first time the pub, situated beside the Old Course’s famous 17th road hole, will have closed in more than 50 years.

Full Jigger Inn refurbishment planned

Announcing the work on social media The Old Course Hotel say they are excited about the refurbishment.

They posted: “We are excited to announce that the Jigger Inn will have a full refurbishment this winter.

“The Jigger Inn will close its doors on Sunday November 26, the first time this iconic pub has closed its doors since the Station Master left the building more than half a century ago.”

“We have worked carefully with a trusted designer to ensure we retain the character and charm of this much-loved, iconic 19th hole.

“The refurbishment will include a sympathetic interior refit as well as an expansion to the kitchen.”

They say they are hoping to open next spring.

“We look forward to welcoming back familiar and new faces when we re-open in Spring 2024 ahead of another busy season and for you to join us in celebrating the Jigger Inn as it turns 50 years old..”

The Jigger Inn dates back to 1852 when it was the station master’s lodge for the St Andrews Links railway station.