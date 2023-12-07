A92 drivers face 15-mile overnight diversion during roadworks in north-east Fife next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A92 drivers face 15-mile overnight diversion during roadworks in north-east Fife next week

The project is taking place at the same time as roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge.

By Ellidh Aitken
The diversion route during roadworks on the A92 in north-east Fife. Image: Google Maps
The diversion route during roadworks on the A92 in north-east Fife. Image: Google Maps

Drivers are facing a 15-mile overnight diversion on the A92 in north-east Fife next week – at the same time as roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge.

A resurfacing project will close the road between the junctions with the A913 and the village of Luthrie for six nights.

Drivers will be sent on a 15-mile diversion via Cupar and Guardbridge.

Motorists heading to and from Dundee are already facing disruption on the route due to the Tay Road Bridge roadworks – which are due to finish next Friday (December 15).

The A92 resurfacing project from Amey runs between this Sunday (December 10) and next Saturday (December 16).

Diversion route revealed for A92 north-east Fife roadworks

The section between the A913 and Luthrie will be shut between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

The northbound diversion route will take traffic onto the A91 towards Cupar.

Drivers will continue through Cupar towards Guardbridge before taking the first exit onto the A919 and continuing onto the A914 at St Michaels.

Traffic will rejoin the A92 at the Forgan Roundabout.

Those travelling southbound will take this route in reverse.

Drivers are already facing delays due to the Tay Road Bridge roadworks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Amey said: “The resurfacing will benefit more than 7,600 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

