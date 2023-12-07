A92 drivers face 15-mile overnight diversion during roadworks in north-east Fife next week

Drivers are facing a 15-mile overnight diversion on the A92 in north-east Fife next week – at the same time as roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge.

A resurfacing project will close the road between the junctions with the A913 and the village of Luthrie for six nights.

Drivers will be sent on a 15-mile diversion via Cupar and Guardbridge.

Motorists heading to and from Dundee are already facing disruption on the route due to the Tay Road Bridge roadworks – which are due to finish next Friday (December 15).

The A92 resurfacing project from Amey runs between this Sunday (December 10) and next Saturday (December 16).

Diversion route revealed for A92 north-east Fife roadworks

The section between the A913 and Luthrie will be shut between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

The northbound diversion route will take traffic onto the A91 towards Cupar.

Drivers will continue through Cupar towards Guardbridge before taking the first exit onto the A919 and continuing onto the A914 at St Michaels.

Traffic will rejoin the A92 at the Forgan Roundabout.

Those travelling southbound will take this route in reverse.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “The resurfacing will benefit more than 7,600 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”