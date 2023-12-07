Angus school IT technician on Register for having thousands of abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus school IT technician on Register for having thousands of abuse images

Ronald Graham was arrested at Brechin High School after the sick material was found on his home computer.

By Paul Malik
Ronald Graham was sentenced in Dundee.
Ronald Graham was sentenced in Dundee.

An IT worker arrested at an Angus school for having sick child abuse images has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Ronald Graham was caught with more than 7,000 images of children being sexually abused on his home computer.

The IT technician was arrested by police at Brechin High School in August 2022, following a tip-off the depraved images would be found on his devices.

The sickening pictures showed girls as young as two being molested by adults and animals.

Almost 2,000 of them were of category A, the most serious kind.

Sick images

Police originally went to his home address on Montrose Street, Brechin, but were told he had already gone to school.

He was arrested during the morning of August 18, days after pupils had returned from the summer holidays.

Depute fiscal Lynn Mannion previously told Dundee Sheriff Court: “A search warrant was granted on August 18 2022.

“Police arrived at his home on Montrose Street, Brechin but found he was not there.

“The accused was traced at his place of work.

“A systematic search of his home was carried out.

“A computer tower was recovered.

“A total of 7198 images were discovered.

“Of those, 1258 were category A, 1768 were category B and 4154 were category C.

“The images were dated between January 2022 and July 2022.

“They depicted young girls aged between two and 15 engaged in penetrative sexual acts with adults and animals.”

Sentencing

Graham admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children at his home on Montrose Street, Brechin, between January 1 2022 and July 24 2022.

On Thursday, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown sentenced Graham, now of Barry Downs, Carnoustie, to 12 months supervision and 180 hours unpaid work.

He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the duration of his supervision.

Upon Graham’s conviction, an Angus Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this person was suspended in August 2022 from their position as Brechin High School technician.”

