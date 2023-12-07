Angus school IT technician on Register for having thousands of abuse images

An IT worker arrested at an Angus school for having sick child abuse images has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Ronald Graham was caught with more than 7,000 images of children being sexually abused on his home computer.

The IT technician was arrested by police at Brechin High School in August 2022, following a tip-off the depraved images would be found on his devices.

The sickening pictures showed girls as young as two being molested by adults and animals.

Almost 2,000 of them were of category A, the most serious kind.

Sick images

Police originally went to his home address on Montrose Street, Brechin, but were told he had already gone to school.

He was arrested during the morning of August 18, days after pupils had returned from the summer holidays.

Depute fiscal Lynn Mannion previously told Dundee Sheriff Court: “A search warrant was granted on August 18 2022.

“Police arrived at his home on Montrose Street, Brechin but found he was not there.

“The accused was traced at his place of work.

“A systematic search of his home was carried out.

“A computer tower was recovered.

“A total of 7198 images were discovered.

“Of those, 1258 were category A, 1768 were category B and 4154 were category C.

“The images were dated between January 2022 and July 2022.

“They depicted young girls aged between two and 15 engaged in penetrative sexual acts with adults and animals.”

Sentencing

Graham admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children at his home on Montrose Street, Brechin, between January 1 2022 and July 24 2022.

On Thursday, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown sentenced Graham, now of Barry Downs, Carnoustie, to 12 months supervision and 180 hours unpaid work.

He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for the duration of his supervision.

Upon Graham’s conviction, an Angus Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this person was suspended in August 2022 from their position as Brechin High School technician.”

