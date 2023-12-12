Fife Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed

Arrangements for Fife bin collections and recycling centres over the festive period have been confirmed.

The usual refuse collection schedule will be altered as a result of the Christmas and New Year holidays with recycling centres set to be closed on certain days.

With wrapping paper and other festive waste sure to pile up fast, residents across the kingdom will be keen to know when their bins will be collected.

Here is everything you need to know.

Fife Christmas and New Year bin collections

Fife Council has confirmed there will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Residents will need to put their bins out two days earlier than normal.

The revised collection dates are as follows:

Bins due for collection on December 25 will be emptied on December 23

will be emptied on Bins due for collection on December 26 will be emptied on December 24

will be emptied on Bins due for collection on January 1 will be emptied on December 30

will be emptied on Bins due for collection on January 2 will be emptied on December 31

Bins must be placed by the kerbside by 6am to ensure they are emptied.

Fife recycling centre opening times at Christmas and New Year

Recycling centres across Fife will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

They will be open as normal otherwise.

Special waste uplifts

Fife Council says there will be no special uplifts from December 22 until January 8.

Anyone who has opted to have a real Christmas tree this year is encouraged to recycle it by cutting it up and putting it in brown bins, in lengths of no more than 6ft.

Fife commercial waste collections over festive period

Commercial waste bins due to be emptied on Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be emptied on December 27 and 28 instead.

Similarly, commercial bins due to be emptied on New Year’s Day and January 2 will be emptied on January 3 and 4.

Residents can check how their bins are affected using Fife Council’s bins calendar.