Fife Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed

There will be changes to bin collections, recycling centres and special uplifts during the festive period.

By Chloe Burrell
A Fife Council bin lorry in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Fife Council bin lorry in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Arrangements for Fife bin collections and recycling centres over the festive period have been confirmed.

The usual refuse collection schedule will be altered as a result of the Christmas and New Year holidays with recycling centres set to be closed on certain days.

With wrapping paper and other festive waste sure to pile up fast, residents across the kingdom will be keen to know when their bins will be collected.

Here is everything you need to know.

Fife Christmas and New Year bin collections

Fife Council has confirmed there will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Residents will need to put their bins out two days earlier than normal.

The revised collection dates are as follows:

  • Bins due for collection on December 25 will be emptied on December 23
  • Bins due for collection on December 26 will be emptied on December 24
  • Bins due for collection on January 1 will be emptied on December 30
  • Bins due for collection on January 2 will be emptied on December 31

Bins must be placed by the kerbside by 6am to ensure they are emptied.

Cowdenbeath Recycling Centre.
Cowdenbeath Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Fife recycling centre opening times at Christmas and New Year

Recycling centres across Fife will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

They will be open as normal otherwise.

Special waste uplifts

Fife Council says there will be no special uplifts from December 22 until January 8.

Anyone who has opted to have a real Christmas tree this year is encouraged to recycle it by cutting it up and putting it in brown bins, in lengths of no more than 6ft.

Fife commercial waste collections over festive period

Commercial waste bins due to be emptied on Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be emptied on December 27 and 28 instead.

Similarly, commercial bins due to be emptied on New Year’s Day and January 2 will be emptied on January 3 and 4.

Residents can check how their bins are affected using Fife Council’s bins calendar.

More from Fife

John Beaumont.
Chernobyl disaster molester faces life behind bars for St Andrews student attacks
Lidl has pulled out of its bid to build a supermarket on the former Rosyth FC site.
Shock as Lidl scraps its plan for new supermarket in Rosyth
Emergency services in the area.
Emergency services called to report of concern for person near Dunfermline
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Fife Council house tenants face rent rise of at least 5% next year
The former TSB building in Cupar.
Joy as charity receives go-ahead to convert Cupar TSB building into social hub
Flooding in Pitscottie
Rain warning for Tayside scrapped - but flood alert issued for Fife
Tay Road Bridge phase one roadworks will end this week.
First phase of Tay Road Bridge roadworks to end this week
The fire-damaged flat on Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Two people taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy flat fire
Christopher Reynolds.
Fife war hero sniper who shot Taliban warlord jailed for domestic abuse
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth applying new ban?
9

Conversation