No crime established after Kirkcaldy sex attack investigation

Police say no crime has been established after an investigation into an alleged sex attack on a man in Kirkcaldy.

A large area of the memorial gardens, close to Kirkcaldy railway station and the town’s museum, were sealed off on Friday after police received a report of a sexual assault on Thursday night.

Police were at the scene for most of Friday and an extensive search of the area was carried out.

But officers have now closed the case.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following reports that a man had been sexually assaulted at the memorial gardens near to the train station in Kirkcaldy around 8pm on Thursday, inquiries were carried out and no crime was established.

“The matter is now closed.”