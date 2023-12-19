Quick-thinking Asda Glenrothes worker saves pensioner from £800 scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Quick-thinking Asda Glenrothes worker saves pensioner from £800 scam

Emma Baillie became suspicious when the elderly customer tried to buy £800 worth of Amazon gift cards.

By Neil Henderson
Glenrothes Asda worker Emma Baillie saved a customer from an email scam. Image: Asda/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Glenrothes Asda worker Emma Baillie saved a customer from an email scam. Image: Asda/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A quick-thinking worker at Asda in Glenrothes stopped a pensioner from falling victim to an £800 email scam.

Customer service worker Emma Baillie became suspicious when the elderly customer tried to buy £800 worth of Amazon gift cards from the supermarket.

The man said he had been told he needed the cards to claim a holiday he had won.

But Emma – who had only been working at Asda Glenrothes for four months – spotted the signs of the scam.

‘I just knew straight away something seemed off’

She said: “I’m still quite new at Asda.

“We got checkout training when I joined and part of it taught us about fraudulent transactions and what to look out for to spot scams.

“The gentleman arrived at the checkout with a stack of gift vouchers for Amazon.

“I just knew straight away something seemed off.

“I asked him what he was purchasing them for, whether it was a gift, or did he receive an email.

Pensioner asked to buy £800 worth of Amazon vouchers.
The man was trying to buy Amazon gift cards. Image: Shutterstock

“That’s when he explained he had been emailed by Amazon to say he’d won a trip for £800.

“He was instructed to purchase the gift vouchers and then send all the codes back to the email to redeem his trip.”

Emma was able to identify the scam and advised him not to go through with the purchase.

She added: “He had his phone there, so I asked if I could see the email and I was able to check the details of the sender.

Man ‘really thankful’ after Asda Glenrothes worker steps in during Amazon card scam

“It became clear that it wasn’t a legitimate email, it wasn’t from Amazon at all.

“I explained to the customer that I was a scam and then advised him not to purchase the gift cards.

“He understood and was really thankful that I warned him before he went through with it.”

Debbie Wilson, Asda Glenrothes community champion, said: “Emma was so great with this older gentleman, guiding him through the situation with such care.

“Emma saved him a small fortune by thinking on her feet and reported the scam to prevent others falling for it.

Emma had only been working at Asda in Glenrothes for four months before stopping the scam. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“She is only new and already she is living and working our values – a really fantastic member of our team.”

Scam advice on the Amazon website says: “Do not provide the details on the back of the gift card (claim code) or links received via email for electronic certificates to someone you do not know or trust.

“Once a claim code or gift card is provided to a fraudster, the funds on the card will likely be spent before you are able to contact law enforcement or Amazon.”

More from Fife

The Met Office are predicting a wet Christmas
Forecasters says wet - rather than white - Christmas more likely for Tayside and…
The Elie Seaside Sauna at Elie Harbour. Picture by Suzanne Black.
Seaside sauna plan for Fife village could boost visitor numbers and improve wellbeing
Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.
Fife man told 'there is no place in civilised society for these views' after…
The B981 between Inverkeithing and Crossgates in Fife.
Driver taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife
Adamson Court in Dunfermline
Three people suffer smoke inhalation after fire started at door of Dunfermline property
Alan Jack drank three bottles of wine then drove to his ex's work to berate her.
Abusive Fife ex unleashed dawn abuse after downing three bottles of wine
Debbie Laing was a care worker in Cupar at the time. Image: Shutterstock/Daisy Daisy
Fife care worker who swore at resident and told another to 'shut up' sanctioned…
The access road to the proposed Elie eco-cemetery was described as substandard
Scottish Government urged to overturn refusal of Fife's first eco-cemetery
Police remained at the memorial gardens in Kirkcaldy for most of Friday.
No crime established after Kirkcaldy sex attack investigation
Christmas initiatives Tayside and Fife
List of Christmas Day initiatives in Tayside and Fife - from free meals to…

Conversation