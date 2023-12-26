Feeling overwhelmed after Christmas? List of mental health support services in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Feeling overwhelmed after Christmas? List of mental health support services in Fife

It's common to feel stressed, anxious or lonely over the festive season but help is at hand for anyone who needs it.

By Claire Warrender
Andy's Man Club is a good source of mental health support in Fife
Andy's Man Club in St Andrews is one of several similar initiatives that offer mental health support. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Christmas is traditionally a time when people come together to celebrate.

But for many, it can be overwhelming, bringing stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness.

A range of support is in place in Fife and anyone struggling is urged to reach out.

People can feel overwhelmed at Christmas. Image: Shutterstock.

One of the quickest ways to get help is to use the free text messaging service, SHOUT.

The confidential service has trained volunteers available round the clock to listen and support anyone who needs it.

Aimed at both adults and young people, it is anonymous and does not show up on phone bills.

To start a conversation, simply text FIFE to 85258.

Rona Laskowski, head of Fife’s complex and clinical care services, said: Everyone needs help from time to time, no matter your age or circumstances.

“It can really help to reach out for support.”

Other mental health support in Fife this Christmas season

There is a range of mental health help and information available in Fife.

For anyone in crisis and in need of urgent help, they can contact:

If you are concerned for an individual’s immediate safety, do not leave them alone and call 999.

Longer term support

A number of organisations across Fife offer mental health beyond the Christmas season. They include:

More from Fife

Andy's Man Club in St Andrews is one of several similar initiatives that offer mental health support. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Glenrothes attack treated as attempted murder
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow across Tayside and Fife.
New warning for heavy rain and snow in Tayside and Fife
Andy's Man Club in St Andrews is one of several similar initiatives that offer mental health support. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man hospitalised with 'serious' injuries after Glenrothes disturbance
Postie the Leven Scottie is back in time for Christmas
Here comes Santa Paws - Leven Scottie By The Sea back in post for…
Beth Harvie, left, and Eilidh Kennedy Houston are involved in the Cupar community.
Ask a local: Our five favourite things about Cupar
Andy's Man Club in St Andrews is one of several similar initiatives that offer mental health support. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period
First Endeavour LLP affordable housing site in Kirkcaldy.
Fife builders 'mistakenly' told they had been sacked days before Christmas
Andy's Man Club in St Andrews is one of several similar initiatives that offer mental health support. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Which pharmacies are open in Fife on Christmas Day?
Val McDermid enjoys a tour of Silverburn Park flax mill, courtesy of project chairman Dougie Saunders.
Public to be offered 'hard hat tours' of £10m Leven visitor attraction project
Andy's Man Club in St Andrews is one of several similar initiatives that offer mental health support. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Energy bosses suppressed hydrogen explosion risk report ahead of Fife trial
2