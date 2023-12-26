Feeling overwhelmed after Christmas? List of mental health support services in Fife

Christmas is traditionally a time when people come together to celebrate.

But for many, it can be overwhelming, bringing stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness.

A range of support is in place in Fife and anyone struggling is urged to reach out.

One of the quickest ways to get help is to use the free text messaging service, SHOUT.

The confidential service has trained volunteers available round the clock to listen and support anyone who needs it.

Aimed at both adults and young people, it is anonymous and does not show up on phone bills.

To start a conversation, simply text FIFE to 85258.

Rona Laskowski, head of Fife’s complex and clinical care services, said: Everyone needs help from time to time, no matter your age or circumstances.

“It can really help to reach out for support.”

Other mental health support in Fife this Christmas season

There is a range of mental health help and information available in Fife.

For anyone in crisis and in need of urgent help, they can contact:

If you are concerned for an individual’s immediate safety, do not leave them alone and call 999.

Longer term support

A number of organisations across Fife offer mental health beyond the Christmas season. They include: