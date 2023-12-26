Feeling overwhelmed after Christmas? List of mental health support services in Fife

Christmas is traditionally a time when people come together to celebrate.
But for many, it can be overwhelming, bringing stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness.
A range of support is in place in Fife and anyone struggling is urged to reach out.
One of the quickest ways to get help is to use the free text messaging service, SHOUT.
The confidential service has trained volunteers available round the clock to listen and support anyone who needs it.
Aimed at both adults and young people, it is anonymous and does not show up on phone bills.
To start a conversation, simply text FIFE to 85258.
Rona Laskowski, head of Fife’s complex and clinical care services, said: Everyone needs help from time to time, no matter your age or circumstances.
“It can really help to reach out for support.”
Other mental health support in Fife this Christmas season
There is a range of mental health help and information available in Fife.
For anyone in crisis and in need of urgent help, they can contact:
If you are concerned for an individual’s immediate safety, do not leave them alone and call 999.
Longer term support
A number of organisations across Fife offer mental health beyond the Christmas season. They include:
- Access Therapies Fife – provides information to help you deal with mental health problems and access local services
- Moodcafe Fife – information and resources to help you understand and improve your mental health
- Struggling with stress?/NHS Inform – provides practical advice on how to recognise symptoms of stress and information on how to manage it
- Mind to Mind/NHS Inform – features real people talking about their own experiences and offers advice and support
- Fife Council’s Staying Safe and Keeping Well online booklet includes a range of numbers for support services
- The Well – a drop-in community support service