Burntisland butcher who helped revive ‘tumbleweed’ High Street is honoured by town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Burntisland butcher who helped revive ‘tumbleweed’ High Street is honoured by town

In the years since Tom Courts opened his shop others have followed and the Fife town centre has thrived.

By Cheryl Peebles
Tom returned to Burntisland High Street in 2016. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tom returned to Burntisland High Street in 2016. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Before Tom Courts opened his butcher shop he was warned that Burntisland High Street was so dead tumbleweed blew down it.

But seven years on, the small town centre in Fife is bucking a nationwide trend of decline and is thriving.

Tom Courts Quality Foods was among the first of a string of quality, independent traders to show confidence in the seaside community and breathe new life into it.

That vision and Tom’s personal contribution to local causes have earned him the annual Burntisland Community Award, presented by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council.

Tom, 53, came out of retirement to open his shop in September 2016 after the premises came up for sale.

His late father, also Tom, had previously had a butcher’s shop in Burntisland which he worked in the late 1980s and early 1990s before joining the police.

His shop is among several quality food purveyors in the small town. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said: “When I first mooted coming back here I was told there was nothing but tumbleweed blowing down the High Street in Burntisland,  just like ever other town centre.”

But Tom saw the potential in the town, which has a popular beach, a railway on the main east coast line and is busy with visitors in the summer.

Others did too, including the owners of Novelli’s ice cream parlour, which opened shortly after.

Other local people had the same vision.”

Tom Courts

Tom and wife and co-director Norah, who live in Kinghorn, started small, hiring two members of staff, but the business has grown substantially since.

In 2017 it was named Britain’s Best New Butchers Business’ and has now racked up a collection of titles, including Scottish Haggis Champion.

Business is so brisk from the shop and online sales that there is a separate production unit elsewhere in the town and Tom is opening another shop in nearby Lochore.

Burntisland’s beach and railway station make the town a popular and accessible summer destination. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tom said: “Burntisland is a town of 7,000 people and it’s busy in the summer, attracting a lot of visitors.

“I knew that if you do the job right, the people will come.

“When we opened, we were quite fortunate in that other local people had the same vision.”

Newcomers to Burntisland High Street

Besides Novelli’s, other newcomers include The Roasting Project coffee shop and roastery, zero waste refillery Grain and Sustain, home and giftware shop Bel & Etta and artisan bakery Sunrise Bakehouse.

The town’s established fishmonger and fruit and vegetable shop have also invested in their premises and upped their game.

Novelli’s ice cream parlour has added to the town’s appeal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tom said: “We ended up with this really vibrant, diverse High Street which I would say is unrivalled locally, perhaps even in Scotland.

“I wouldn’t take credit for it, but I maybe helped push the snowball of the top of the hill and it’s gathered pace.

“Other people have come, put their money where their mouth is, taken the gamble and they’re reaping the rewards.

Bricks and clicks help deliver Burntisland Community Award

“It’s a business model that I feel could be repeated elsewhere.”

What is it that these traders are doing that has put Burntisland on the up while other centres are in decline?

Focusing on quality and, in many cases, also selling online, according to Tom, who admits his produce is not the cheapest.

‘Sell quality’ was Tom Courts Senior’s lesson to his son. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Indeed that ‘bricks and clicks’ model was examined by a Scottish Parliament committee when it visited in 2022 during an inquiry into Scotland’s town centres and the changing face of retail.

Tom said: “My father always said ‘never try to compete with cheap and cheerful, be different from the rest and sell quality’.”

To show his appreciation to local customers, Tom gives back to the community, including by sponsoring Burntisland Civic Week and supporting local organisations and causes.

This is another way his approach mirrors that of his father, who was also given the Burntisland Community Award in 1985.

Community council chair Alex MacDonald said Tom had taken a risk which helped create one of Fife’s most vibrant and successful High Streets.

The Roasting Project produces its own coffee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He said: “People come from a long way around to buy quality food in Burntisland and it extends beyond foodstuff now, we have excellent gift shops too.

“It’s a vast improvement on what we had a few years ago.”

He also said Tom’s “generosity of spirit and action” were well-known, adding: “He has expertly blended his personal and professional skills to demonstrate what it means to be a successful business person and also a key member of our local community.”

The group award went to volunteers of the Big Green Market, a monthly preloved goods pop-up shop.

More from Fife

An artist's impression of the new holiday park near Kelty.
Major new holiday park near Lochore Meadows in Fife approved
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan but says the region is on the brink of a housing emergency
Fife Council 'on the brink of a housing emergency' amid affordable homes funding cut
Dunfermline have banned fans after the derby attack.
Dunfermline ban 'a number of individuals' over alleged Raith Rovers fan attack
Tom returned to Burntisland High Street in 2016. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Owners of rehomed XL Bullies in Dundee and Fife react to 'outrageous' U-turn on…
3
A92 overpass at the Preston roundabout in Glenrothes, Fife.
Search for four youths as car windscreen smashed by object thrown from A92 overpass…
Tom returned to Burntisland High Street in 2016. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Multiple emergency services attending crash in Cowdenbeath
Cheese haul from Kirkcaldy Aldi
Kirkcaldy Aldi haul goes viral as man gets 36 blocks of cheese for just…
Tom returned to Burntisland High Street in 2016. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Search for boy, 14, reported missing from Rosyth
Tom returned to Burntisland High Street in 2016. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Trains through Fife disrupted due to signalling fault
Cold weather set to hit Tayside and Fife
Cold snap on way for Tayside and Fife with 'substantial' snow possible

Conversation