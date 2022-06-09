Burntisland High Street: A town centre success story despite the growth of online shopping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burntisland High Street: A town centre success story despite the growth of online shopping

By Claire Warrender
June 9 2022, 5.59am Updated: June 9 2022, 12.09pm
Butcher Tom Courts chats to committee members at his Burntisland High Street shop
Burntisland High Street is thriving despite the rise of online shopping and out-of-town retail parks.

While many other shopping centres across the UK were struggling even before the Covid pandemic, this Fife town is on the up.

Businesses have worked together to make it happen and are embracing a combination of high street shops and internet browsing with what they call a “bricks and clicks” model.

Burntisland High Street.
But what is the key to Burntisland’s success?

That’s what members of the Scottish Parliament’s economy and fair work committee asked when they visited the town on Wednesday.

The committee is in the middle of an inquiry into Scotland’s town centres and the changing face of retail.

And, as part of that, it is keen to know how the growth of e-commerce is impacting on businesses.

The committee convener, Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker, says the inquiry is far-reaching.

She said: “We’ve been to a few places across the country.

“Businesses are having a tough time with the pandemic, combined with online sales.

“We’re interested in finding solutions and will make recommendations to the Scottish Government about what needs to be done.”

Burntisland High Street: ‘It’s a real success story’

Unlike neighbouring Kirkcaldy, Burntisland High Street has never relied on national retailers for its success.

It is full of small, independent businesses that people enjoy visiting.

According to the town’s award-winning butcher, Tom Courts, much of the success is down to the shop owners themselves.

He said: “If you go back to 2015 you would see tumbleweed blowing up and down the town centre.

Tom Courts at his shop on Burntisland High Street
Butcher Tom Courts outside his shop on Burntisland High Street.

“But we were quite fortunate that a few businesses came and opened up at the same time, ourselves included.

“There’s footfall here and between us we were able to offer a range of produce that appeals to people, good value and excellent quality.

“We all worked together and supported each other.”

Bit by bit, shoppers returned to Burntisland High Street and Tom added: “It’s a real success story.”

Tom previously had shops in Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly and moved to Burntisland in 2016.

Online sales: ‘When things are quiet in store you’ve got a back-up’

His shop is well-stocked and always busy.

But the former winner of Britain’s best butchery business and Scottish haggis champion also sells online.

He has two websites, one of which is specifically for his haggis, as well as Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“We have a lot more footfall now than before the pandemic because we were keyworkers and stayed open,” he said.

“But we also do well online and I think that’s the key.”

Toni Crickmar in her Burntisland High Street Shop, Bel and Ella.
Toni Crickmar of Burntisland High Street shop Bel and Etta.

Toni Crickmar of Burntisland gift and interiors shop Bel and Etta agrees.

The business opened in 2018 and despite the pandemic, moved to larger premises in October.

Toni said: “We work with (online homeware shop) Nkuku and they tag us in a lot of their stuff.

“That’s brought a lot of custom into the shop.

“Online works for us because when things are quiet in store you’ve always got a back-up.”

The High Street has both independent businesses and housing

As well as Burntisland, the economy and fair work committee has visited high streets in Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Hamilton and Dumfries.

Claire Baker says Burntisland is faring better than many.

“It’s interesting because online sales are often seen as a competitor to the high street but many businesses are doing both,” she said.

“We came to talk about e-commerce but it’s also good to see Burntisland High Street, which has a lot of elements we see as positive.

“It’s varied in terms of its retail offering.

“And there are independent businesses as well as residential buildings on the High Street.

“These are things the committee sees as important to having a good high street.”

Shop local, new housing and leisure: What we need to do to save Fife’s high streets

