Perth and Fife commuters ‘crammed in like sardines’ on rush-hour train

Perth and Fife commuters were left “crammed in like sardines” on a rush-hour train on Wednesday.

The service departed Perth at 7am bound for Edinburgh via the Fife Circle.

Several passengers on board the train hit out at ScotRail after being packed into just two carriages during the busy morning rush hour.

Some passengers waiting at Fife stations for the service were also advised to get on the next train.

Disgruntled travellers took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their frustration.

‘Shocking’ crowds on two-carriage Perth and Fife train

Alana Wood wrote: “@ScotRail why do you continue to send a two-carriage train from Perth to Edinburgh in the morning rush hour?

“Crammed in like sardines. Shocking!

“Wouldn’t happen on Glasgow line.”

@radus78 said: “@ScotRail @HumzaYousaf do you think this is an acceptable way of travelling in rush hour?

“Two carriages from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh. Even at half price it is not!”

Edinburgh-based Liberal Democrat councillor Lewis Younie wrote: “@ScotRail any chance there could be more than two carriages for the rush-hour train into Edinburgh?

“Stops at Dalmeny at 8.22. Lots of folk waiting at the platform and people giving up and going to their cars to drive to Edinburgh.”

Another Fife passenger @spooky_pills said: “@ScotRail when are you going to give us more than two carriages in the morning peak on the Fife Circle?”

Responding to the complaints, ScotRail said: “It should have been four carriages today but a breakdown at Dundee earlier meant we’ve had to run it with fewer carriages to avoid cancellations elsewhere.”