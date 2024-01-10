Perth and Fife commuters ‘crammed in like sardines’ on rush-hour train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Fife commuters ‘crammed in like sardines’ on rush-hour train

The four-carriage service was cut to two after a breakdown.

By Chloe Burrell
Packed commuters on a Fife train bound for Edinburgh.
Fife commuters were "crammed in like sardines" on Wednesday. Image: Alana Wood/X

Perth and Fife commuters were left “crammed in like sardines” on a rush-hour train on Wednesday.

The service departed Perth at 7am bound for Edinburgh via the Fife Circle.

Several passengers on board the train hit out at ScotRail after being packed into just two carriages during the busy morning rush hour.

Some passengers waiting at Fife stations for the service were also advised to get on the next train.

Disgruntled travellers took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their frustration.

‘Shocking’ crowds on two-carriage Perth and Fife train

Alana Wood wrote: “@ScotRail why do you continue to send a two-carriage train from Perth to Edinburgh in the morning rush hour?

“Crammed in like sardines. Shocking!

“Wouldn’t happen on Glasgow line.”

@radus78 said: “@ScotRail @HumzaYousaf do you think this is an acceptable way of travelling in rush hour?

“Two carriages from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh. Even at half price it is not!”

ScotRail has been forced to halt services
ScotRail passengers hit out. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Edinburgh-based Liberal Democrat councillor Lewis Younie wrote: “@ScotRail any chance there could be more than two carriages for the rush-hour train into Edinburgh?

“Stops at Dalmeny at 8.22. Lots of folk waiting at the platform and people giving up and going to their cars to drive to Edinburgh.”

Another Fife passenger @spooky_pills said: “@ScotRail when are you going to give us more than two carriages in the morning peak on the Fife Circle?”

Responding to the complaints, ScotRail said: “It should have been four carriages today but a breakdown at Dundee earlier meant we’ve had to run it with fewer carriages to avoid cancellations elsewhere.”

