Concern grows for missing Fife teenager, 13, last seen in Leven

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a Fife teenager from Leven reported missing.

Sofia Mullen was last seen on Glenlyon Road shortly after 7am on Monday.

Officers are now working to trace the whereabouts of the missing 13-year-old.

She is 5’ 4”, of small build, with auburn hair and glasses.

When last seen she was wearing grey trousers and a black jacket

Police Sergeant Graeme Mathers from Levenmouth Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Sofia and we would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to contact Police Scotland.

“She was Last seen at Glenlyon Road at 7.10am on Monday.”

Anyone who may have seen Sofia or knows of her whereabouts is being urged to contact police.

They can call Call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0442 of Monday, January, 15.