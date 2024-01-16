Dunfermline man allowed to stay as a care worker despite striking client on the arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline man allowed to stay as a care worker despite striking client on the arm

James Goodwin was acting in response to violent behaviour.

By Ellidh Aitken
James Goodwin was working as a care assistant at the time. Image: Shutterstock
James Goodwin was working as a care assistant at the time. Image: Shutterstock

A Dunfermline care assistant who struck a service user on the arm has been sanctioned.

James Goodwin, who was employed by Randstad Public Services at the time, also failed to withdraw from the person’s property as detailed in their support plan.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said his actions were in response to the service user displaying challenging and violent behaviour.

A report by the watchdog found his fitness to practice was impaired because of the misconduct and imposed conditions on Goodwin’s registration.

Fife care assistant struck service ‘in self-defence’

It said: “Social service workers must not abuse, neglect or harm people who
use services.

“They are also expected to not place themselves or other people, including service users at risk of unnecessary harm.

“By striking a service user, even in self-defence, which undoubtedly was the case, this demonstrated a loss of self-control and placed the service user at risk of physical as well as emotional and/or psychological harm.”

The report added that Goodwin failed to follow a care plan that “clearly” stated social service workers should withdraw from the property when the client is demonstrating violent behaviours.

It also said that he had failed to demonstrate “any meaningful insight or reflection” into the behaviour despite being “open and honest about the fact you struck the service user”.

He also did not accept that the action was unacceptable as a social service worker.

Concerns carer wanted to ‘teach the service user a lesson’

The report added: “A member of the public in possession of all the facts of the case would recognise that you have shown regret for striking the service user.

“However, they would remain concerned at your lack of insight and reflection.

“They would be sympathetic to the situation you were faced with and the fact you were being attacked by the service user but would remain concerned by your comments that appear to indicate that you struck the service user to teach the service user a lesson.”

The SSSC placed conditions on Goodwin’s registration but allowed him to remain as a care worker.

He must, within seven days of the conditions starting or starting a job that needs SSSC registration, provide the regulator with a letter from his employer.

The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

This should confirm the employer is aware of the conditions and the reason they were applied.

Within one month of this condition being met, he must also provide a reflective account to the SSSC.

This will include reference to trauma-informed practice and codes of conduct.

The account should also include a discussion of the impact of his behaviour and what he could have done differently.

The SSSC found the incident to be “isolated” and stated it was “spontaneous and not premeditated”.

The watchdog said Goodwin had cooperated with the investigation.

Randstad has been contacted for comment.

