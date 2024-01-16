Dunfermline man allowed to stay as a care worker despite striking client on the arm

A Dunfermline care assistant who struck a service user on the arm has been sanctioned.

James Goodwin, who was employed by Randstad Public Services at the time, also failed to withdraw from the person’s property as detailed in their support plan.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said his actions were in response to the service user displaying challenging and violent behaviour.

A report by the watchdog found his fitness to practice was impaired because of the misconduct and imposed conditions on Goodwin’s registration.

Fife care assistant struck service ‘in self-defence’

It said: “Social service workers must not abuse, neglect or harm people who

use services.

“They are also expected to not place themselves or other people, including service users at risk of unnecessary harm.

“By striking a service user, even in self-defence, which undoubtedly was the case, this demonstrated a loss of self-control and placed the service user at risk of physical as well as emotional and/or psychological harm.”

The report added that Goodwin failed to follow a care plan that “clearly” stated social service workers should withdraw from the property when the client is demonstrating violent behaviours.

It also said that he had failed to demonstrate “any meaningful insight or reflection” into the behaviour despite being “open and honest about the fact you struck the service user”.

He also did not accept that the action was unacceptable as a social service worker.

Concerns carer wanted to ‘teach the service user a lesson’

The report added: “A member of the public in possession of all the facts of the case would recognise that you have shown regret for striking the service user.

“However, they would remain concerned at your lack of insight and reflection.

“They would be sympathetic to the situation you were faced with and the fact you were being attacked by the service user but would remain concerned by your comments that appear to indicate that you struck the service user to teach the service user a lesson.”

The SSSC placed conditions on Goodwin’s registration but allowed him to remain as a care worker.

He must, within seven days of the conditions starting or starting a job that needs SSSC registration, provide the regulator with a letter from his employer.

This should confirm the employer is aware of the conditions and the reason they were applied.

Within one month of this condition being met, he must also provide a reflective account to the SSSC.

This will include reference to trauma-informed practice and codes of conduct.

The account should also include a discussion of the impact of his behaviour and what he could have done differently.

The SSSC found the incident to be “isolated” and stated it was “spontaneous and not premeditated”.

The watchdog said Goodwin had cooperated with the investigation.

Randstad has been contacted for comment.